How Advances in Technology Are Bringing More People Into the Online Betting Market

Ten years ago, placing a bet on a football match required a trip to a physical bookmaker or a clunky desktop website that crashed half the time. That version of the industry is gone. What replaced it is a global online gambling market worth $88.04 billion in 2025, with Precedence Research projecting growth to roughly $255.44 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.24%. The people entering this market are not all longtime bettors. Many of them are first-timers who arrived because the technology in their pocket made it easy to start, and because the barriers that once kept casual fans on the sidelines have been stripped away one by one. Smartphones, faster payment systems, live betting features, and promotional offers from competing platforms have each played a part in pulling new users into legal wagering at a pace the industry has never seen before.

Phones Did Most of the Heavy Lifting

The single biggest factor behind the expansion of the online betting market is the smartphone. According to the GSMA, 71% of the global population had access to a smartphone in 2024. That number continues to climb. Every new phone sold is a potential point of entry into a sportsbook or prediction market.

Betting operators built apps that run smoothly on mid-range devices, which matters in regions where flagship phones are too expensive for most buyers. The result is that someone in São Paulo or Lagos can open an account and place a wager with the same speed as someone in New York. Brazil’s regulated online market launched on January 1, 2025, and by 2026, the country had 78 licensed operators running 138 brands. That kind of rapid operator growth would not have been possible without a population that already had phones in hand and mobile data plans in place.

Stretching a Bankroll on Prediction and Betting Platforms

Most platforms now offer sign-up incentives, referral credits, or deposit matches that reduce initial risk for new users. A polymarket promo code, for instance, works alongside similar offers from sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, all competing to attract first-time bettors entering a market projected to handle over USD 160 billion in legal wagers across the United States in 2025 alone.

Stacking these promotions across multiple platforms is one of the more practical ways to extend a starting bankroll without increasing personal deposits. Bettors who spread small positions across several services using available credits tend to absorb early losses more easily while learning how odds and lines work.

Live Betting Turned Passive Viewers Into Active Participants

Live wagering, sometimes called in-play betting, accounted for 62.35% of the online sports betting market in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. That figure tells you something about how people prefer to bet now. They want to react to what they are watching in real time, not commit to a pick hours before a game starts.

The technology behind this is complex. Odds need to update within seconds of a play, a goal, or a referee decision. Data feeds from stadiums and arenas are processed by algorithms that recalculate lines on the fly. From the user’s side, though, none of that complexity is visible. The bettor sees a simple interface with updated numbers, taps a button, and confirms. That speed and simplicity brought in people who would never have placed a pre-game wager but are willing to bet $10 on the next team to score while watching a match on their couch.

Esports Opened a Door to Younger Bettors

Traditional sports betting skews older. Esports betting does not. The primary audience for esports wagering falls between the ages of 18 and 34, and those bettors grew up watching competitive gaming on streaming platforms before sportsbooks ever offered lines on it.

Operators recognized this and added esports markets for games with large followings. Titles with established professional leagues and tournament circuits now carry betting lines comparable to those on mainstream sports. The younger demographic that follows these games already understood concepts like odds and probability from in-game economies and fantasy leagues, so the transition to actual wagering required very little friction.

AI and Blockchain Are Changing the Backend

Operators are using artificial intelligence to personalize the betting interface for each user. The system tracks what sports a person watches, what bet types they prefer, and what price points they favor. It then adjusts the layout and promotions accordingly. This keeps users engaged without requiring them to search through hundreds of markets to find what they want.

On the payment side, blockchain-based systems have reduced transaction times and fees, especially for cross-border deposits and withdrawals. In markets where traditional banking infrastructure is slow or unreliable, crypto payment rails give users a faster way to fund accounts and collect winnings.

Big Events Still Drive Massive Spikes

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to push betting turnover past $50 billion worldwide, according to industry analysts. Events of that size generate new account registrations in waves, particularly in countries where the sport has deep cultural roots. Americans are projected to wager between $160 billion and $170 billion legally in 2025 across 38 states and Washington, D.C., and a World Cup hosted partly on American soil will likely push some portion of that figure even higher.

Grand View Research projects the global sports betting market alone will reach $187.39 billion by 2030 at an 11% compound annual growth rate. Those numbers are built on the assumption that more countries will regulate their markets and that technology will continue to lower the entry point for new users.

Where This Goes From Here

The online betting market is growing because every piece of the user funnel has gotten easier. Signing up takes minutes. Deposits process instantly. Bets can be placed mid-game from a phone. Promotions offset early risk. And new markets, from esports to prediction platforms, give people options that did not exist 5 years ago. The technology behind all of this is not experimental or speculative. It is already deployed, already generating billions in handle, and already pulling in users who previously had no practical way to participate. The next few years will add more countries, more licensed operators, and more reasons for casual fans to open an account.