Bringing a medical device to market is rarely straightforward. You are not just building a product. You are navigating engineering tradeoffs, clinical workflows, usability demands, manufacturing constraints, and a regulatory process that leaves very little room for error.

That is why the choice of development partner matters so much. A strong medical device design firm does more than make a concept look polished. It helps you identify risks early, understand how real users will interact with the device, and create a product that is practical to manufacture and support.

This becomes even more important as healthcare technology moves faster. If you are interested in recent digital health innovations transforming healthcare, you can clearly see how quickly expectations are changing. It’s common for devices to need to work for both physical and digital environments and support better experiences for patients.

With that in mind, here are seven medical device design companies worth knowing, starting with the one that stands out most for human-centered innovation in regulated healthcare.

BlackHägen Design

Best for human-centered medical device innovation and regulatory-ready development

BlackHägen Design puts real users at the center of how devices are developed, rather than treating usability as something to fix later. That is really important in healthcare, where even small issues in how a device is used can lead to bigger problems.

For more than 30 years, BlackHägen Design has partnered with startups, Fortune 100 organizations, and government-sponsored corporations on mission-critical and safety-critical devices, including Class I, II, and III medical devices. The company’s stated focus is an integrated approach to research and development, supported by services that span discovery research, industrial design, UX and UI, engineering, usability testing, and manufacturing preparation.

What makes BlackHägen Design really stand out is the way it begins with user research. The team emphasizes contextual inquiry early in the process so it can identify user needs, clinical workflows, design challenges, and operational risks before development moves forward. The insights they gain are then turned into design requirements that take their concepts to generation, prototyping, engineering, validation, and transfer.

BlackHägen Design also looks at risk-based human factors engineering directly into the engineering process. That means that the teams are looking not just at whether a device works, but also at how people will use it. They identify any errors that could happen and how the design can better support safe and efficient operation. In regulated healthcare, that is a meaningful difference.

BlackHägen Design Works within a regulated healthcare environment, designing its process to support the necessary documentation and controls for approvals.

They have completed over 2000 projects and generated more than 150 peytons, demonstrating the level of experience they bring to every project.

If you’re looking for a team that understands users, handles the technical aspects, and keeps regulatory requirements in mind from the start, then they are a very strong choice.

StarFish Medical

Best for full-service medtech development support

StarFish Medical is a strong option if you want a partner with broad product development coverage. The company positions itself around medical device design and development, with experience in areas such as diagnostics, imaging, connected health, and regulatory strategy. Its official materials also point to engineering, commercialization support, and manufacturing readiness, which makes it relevant for teams trying to move from concept to launch without handing work off between multiple vendors.

This makes StarFish Medical a sensible fit for companies that value a more end-to-end service model and want support that extends beyond early concept work.

Cambridge Design Partnership

Best for technically complex healthcare and diagnostics projects

Cambridge Design Partnership is well-suited to companies developing technically demanding healthcare products. The firm describes itself as an end-to-end product design partner serving healthcare clients through multidisciplinary teams that combine scientific, design, and engineering expertise. Its healthcare and diagnostics pages emphasize work from stakeholder insight and concept development through prototypes, regulatory-ready systems, and even clinical manufacturing for certain device classes.

That profile makes Cambridge Design Partnership a good match for programs where system complexity is high and technical execution needs to stay tightly connected to user and regulatory needs.

Frog

Best for experience-led healthcare and connected health design

Frog is best known for design and innovation work that puts the user experience at the center. In healthcare, the firm highlights projects and thinking around digital health, behavioral design, connected care, and patient-centered experiences. While frog is broader than a medical device specialist, its healthcare work shows clear strength in making complex products and services feel more understandable and more usable for the people on the receiving end.

That makes frog particularly relevant when a device is closely tied to a digital platform, a service layer, or an at-home user experience.

IDEO

Best for early-stage human-centered healthcare innovation

IDEO remains one of the best-known names in human-centered design, and its healthcare work reflects that. The firm’s health practice focuses on reimagining patient care, optimizing digital health, and building systems that prioritize people. Its published work also shows experience applying human-centered design to healthcare products, services, and front-end innovation challenges.

If you are in the early stages of defining a product direction or need deeper insight into user needs before committing to a technical path, IDEO is an appealing choice.

Flex Health Solutions

Best for design-to-manufacturing scale

Flex Health Solutions works well if you need help taking a product from idea to large-scale production. They handle design, engineering, and manufacturing in one place, which can make things easier as you grow.

They also support supply chains and global production, so you’re set up to move beyond the early stages without having to rebuild your process.

That is especially useful for organizations that already know they will need a partner capable of supporting both development and larger commercial volumes.

Plexus

Best for engineering-heavy development and product lifecycle support

Plexus is a good fit for companies that need strong engineering depth and support across the product lifecycle. The company states that it offers design, development, manufacturing, and servicing, with healthcare and life sciences expertise that includes medical devices and equipment. Its materials also emphasize integrated design and manufacturing teams, product development, and design-for-excellence work to reduce launch issues and improve transition into production.

That makes Plexus a practical option when the challenge is not just inventing the product, but engineering it in a way that can hold up in production and post-launch support.

Conclusion

Medical device development is one of those areas where process quality has a direct effect on product quality. A firm can have talented designers and engineers, but if user needs, risk controls, and regulatory expectations are not integrated from the beginning, problems tend to show up late and cost more to solve.

Each company on this list brings a different strength. Some are strongest in front-end innovation. Others stand out in manufacturing scale or technically demanding engineering programs.

BlackHägen Design earns the top spot because its model brings together contextual inquiry, human factors engineering, industrial design, UX, systems thinking, and structured development for regulated healthcare in a way that feels unusually complete. For companies trying to turn a complex medical concept into a safe, effective, market-ready device, that is exactly the kind of partner worth prioritizing.