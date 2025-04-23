How to Get More Customers to Visit Your Website

Your business website can be an incredibly powerful tool, especially if you operate an online store. This is where people can look for your products and services and buy them, allowing you to make a profit. However, a website is only good if people actually visit it.

Without visitors, your website is more of a drain on your time and resources than anything else. You might as well be trying to sell to the digital void. So, here are a few ways to get more people to visit your website and make it worth your while.

Social Media Marketing

The first step is to make sure that people have heard of your business and your business website. You can have the best website in the world, along with amazing products that meet the customer’s needs perfectly, but it doesn’t do anyone any good if nobody knows it exists.

Digital marketing is a massive operation, but one of the most effective ways to get your name out there is through social media marketing. Social media is incredibly popular and widespread, meaning that you can end up with a global business before long. Small businesses have grown exponentially by making good use of social media.

There are a few ways to go about this. First, you can pay for ads on social media. This costs money, but it makes sure that more people see your content. Another option is to involve an influencer, so you can use their platform to advertise your business.

The most affordable option is to set up a social media account. By making regular, interesting posts, you can build a following. You can even go viral, attracting much more attention to your business and getting exposed to thousands or even millions of potential customers.

Search Engine Optimization

Another way to get more people to your website is to take advantage of how a lot of people shop. Most people use search engines to shop. So, if you’re interested in buying a blue coat, you are probably going to go to Google or another search engine and type in “blue coats” or something along those lines.

The search engine will then provide you with all of the most relevant websites that sell or talk about blue coats. It will also show some websites that have paid to be on the front page.

You can use this to your advantage by adding keywords to your product description and website blogs. The bigger and more visible your website is, the easier it will be for search engines to find it. This means that it seems more relevant to the engine, so it will be more likely to show up where people can see it.

Your Landing Page

So far, we’ve explored a few ways to make your website more visible and to get people to actually click the button and go onto your website. But what comes next? While this is probably the biggest hurdle to making an online sale, you then have to make sure the person doesn’t immediately leave.

This is where your landing page comes into the picture. A landing page is literally the first page people see. A home page can be a landing page, but you can also have landing pages for specific promotions so, if someone clicks a link, they arrive at the landing page.

The point of a landing page is to direct customers to where you want them to go. You can use something called click funnels to make sure that people end up in the store quickly and easily. Websites often have a lot of pages and, without good navigation tools, people might get lost.

You don’t want people to get lost because, while it’s good that they can find other information, the goal is to get them to buy something. So a click funnel essentially guides people to the “confirm purchase” button as efficiently as possible. After all, if buying is easy, then it’s better for you and the customer.

A Functional Website

Finally, if you want people to actually stick around on your website and even come back to it, you need to make sure you have a functional website that isn’t annoying or slow to use.

Avoid abandoned shopping carts or other issues that could cost money, and encourage people to come back with promotions and special offers for repeat purchases. This way, you can continue to get your money’s worth out of your website.