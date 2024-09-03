This Is How To Perfect Your Social Media Marketing Strategy 

Social media is easy! All you need to do is post a picture of a product or two once in a while and you’ll get plenty of followers! Right? Well as you are probably aware by now, nothing could be further from the truth. Devising the perfect social media strategy to promote your business and brand can be a real challenge. The good news is you can get some expert tips on how to do just that in the post below.

Take great pictures

Social media is primarily visual media, and so the cornerstone of any success you may have is based on the quality of the pictures and videos you post. Not everything needs to be fully produced and polished but product images need to follow the proper rules of composition and lighting at the very least!

Use chatbots

Those following you on social media expect a certain level of accessibility and immediacy that chatbots can help you provide. By investing in chatbots linked to your social media accounts you can answer queries quickly encouraging potential customers to buy, as well as up engagement and build that all-important brand loyalty.

Depending on your business, brand, and what you are selling, you may even want to choose a platform like Foxy with AI chatbots built in. Thereby making things as easy as possible for you to leverage engagement to build your brand.

If you are using social media but neglecting hashtags then you are missing out on a huge amount of opportunities to get your brand found online. The trick to using hashtags is not only to pick the ones that best describe your post or content but to create content around the hashtags that are trending. In this way, you can maximize the number of people who will see and interact with your content and so encourage your brand to grow online.

Encourage user-generated content

While you will need to create plenty of good quality, relevant and valuable (educational/entertaining) content for your social media, encouraging users to submit content to your account can also be very useful. For example, the recent Barbie film encouraged user content by placing see-through-life-size Mattel Barbie Doll boxes in many cinemas.

The idea was that those who had dressed up to see the film could take a picture posing as Barbie. Once these pictures were posted to social media, they inevitably caused a huge sensation online with people commenting, liking, and clamoring to remake them in various ways, and all the time effectively promoting the film.

Post snackable content