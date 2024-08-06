Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The need to maintain security is fundamental in our modern world. Border control points, airports, hotels, and businesses seek ways to improve security. As a result, passport scanners are growing in popularity as tools for running checks and confirming identities.

You may have encountered a passport scanner if you traveled frequently. However, increasing usage makes everyone question why these devices are important. Here are seven reasons why passport scanners are essential for modern security:

1. They Provide Reliable Authentication

Passport scanners provide a reliable way to authenticate people’s identities. These tools verify the authenticity of a person’s passport by scanning key features, including the machine readable zone (MRZ) and biometric data. They could also provide two-factor authentication (2FA) by using photo recognition technology to verify the legitimate owner of the document.

Authentication is necessary when a person’s identity claim needs to be verified. For example, hotels, airports, border control, and nightclubs often check people’s IDs. In these cases, passport scanning software would be a game-changer as it provides a reliable way of analyzing passports for irregularities.

2. Help Prevent Fraud

Fraudsters are usually motivated by financial gains. As a result, thriving businesses are the major targets for these threat actors. Statistics show that US consumers lost almost $8.8 billion to identity theft and fraud scams in 2022. This highlights the importance of solid security measures , especially in businesses.

Passport scanners help protect businesses against various forms of fraud, such as identity scams. They ensure the authenticity and integrity of documents by verifying various built-in security features like watermarks and microprints. They also utilize biometric matching for extra protection. This helps reduce identity theft and other fraudulent activities, providing high security.

3. Ensure Compliance and Data Privacy

Personal documents like passports contain sensitive information. As a result, there are often some privacy concerns when handling them. Passport scanners now have secure storage and data encryption features that prevent unauthorized access to deal with these issues.

Passport scanners usually comply with data security compliance laws and regulations. This means they maintain standard data and privacy requirements, better-protecting people’s data. Furthermore, using passport scanners offers little chance for human errors. Besides getting frequent updates on scanner software, they offer compliant interfaces that handle data securely.

4. Help with Age Verification

Many businesses only cater to adult customers, so they must refrain from offering their services, content, or products to minors. For instance, businesses that sell tobacco or alcohol can quickly scan a person’s passport to verify their age.

This process has gotten easier since a passport scanner runs age checks automatically. This helps you ensure legal compliance, protecting your brand from possible liabilities. Additionally, this scanner cross-checks other metrics, such as biometric information, for extra confirmation. Overall, passport scanners simplify the process of age verification.

5. Automate Secure Check-Ins

Conventional check-ins are usually tedious, may take too long, and can be breached. For this reason, most modern businesses and establishments offer remote alternatives, allowing customers to serve themselves when checking in securely. Passport scanners handle data extraction better while making the check-in process faster.

The entire process is fast and efficient. The scanner captures the data on the passport, cross-references and verifies it, and verifies the owner’s identity. From there, the system checks the person in.

6. Help Manage Restricted Areas

Access control is a crucial security measure in every organization. It helps ensure that only authorized personnel can access certain information, resources, or areas. Trespassing could be the first step to more severe security attacks or breaches. Guarding against it could save businesses a lot of trouble.

Passport scanners help detect and prevent unauthorized entry to restricted areas. They match IDs to an access control list of authorized personnel. This way, organizations can protect their sensitive data, maintain online privacy, and prevent security incidents.

7. Useful for KYC Automation

Know-your-customer (KYC) policies have become essential in onboarding new customers for many businesses. It has become compulsory for businesses across multiple industries since it helps deal with fraud. However, the process can be tedious if you have too many new customers.

The process typically involves identity authentication, which can be simplified with passport scanning. When you automate this process with a passport scanner, you can maintain security, save time, and minimize errors. You can also improve the customer experience significantly.

Endnote

Recently, passport scanners have become more important in maintaining security in different areas of our modern world. Besides providing authentication, they prevent fraud, ensure compliance, and assist with age verification. These tools also help automate secure check-ins, manage restricted areas, and automate KYC. Consider getting one if you often need to verify people’s identities.