5 Best Summertime Upgrades for Your Jeep Wrangler

Image by Ely Penner from Pixabay

Summertime is one of the best seasons for enjoying your Jeep Wrangler to the fullest. Unlike a car, which doesn’t have a removeable roof or doors, the Jeep is the ultimate outdoor four-wheel drive vehicle. You are literally exposed to the elements when you go motoring through the woods, or through a deep, swift moving stream, or across the barren desert, or over some quiet neighborhood roads on your way to the mega-mart.

Summer is also a time to consider some warm weather upgrades for your Jeep. Maybe you want to add a snorkel so you can safely submerge the engine in a stream and not have it cut out on you. Or perhaps you want to add a winch to the front fender just in case you get stuck in some heavy mud in the middle of the woods, miles and miles away from home. Perhaps you’re more of an urban cowboy who just loves his or her music. In that case, you might want to upgrade your audio system with a subwoofer, much like the car subwoofer from Cartoys.com.

Whatever your preferred warm weather activity, the experts all agree that there are lots of safe ways to get out of the house for a change and make the most of the outdoors this summer season. In particular, a Jeep Wrangler is the one vehicle that can be utilized for a variety of purposes with some really fun upgrades you can easily make on your own.

That said, here are 5 of the best summertime upgrades for your Jeep Wrangler.

Grab a Bikini Top

After a long and cold winter, most Jeep owners can’t wait to remove their hardtop once the warm weather of spring and summer arrives. It’s one of their top priorities (no pun). However, with the hardtop removed you are now entirely exposed to Mother Nature and her elements, which not only means occasional rain, but it also means exposure to the hot sun’s radiation.

The solution? You can purchase a bikini top that covers both the driver and the passenger side. The vinyl, easy to install/easy to remove, tops are very inexpensive and yet durable. They give you just enough protection and shade from the hot sun, but don’t take away from the experience of driving without a hard top.

New Summer Tires

While those deep tread tires you’re presently riding on have gotten you through a rough winter and the heavy snows that came along with it, you might want to consider a new set of tires that are designed specifically for the warm weather months. The Mickey Thompson Baja series all-terrain tire is a great choice and affordable. So is the Atturo Trail Blaze multi-terrain tire.

Your best bet is to do a quick Google search for “Jeep Wrangler all-terrain tires” and/or “best warm weather Jeep Wrangler tires” and decide which type suits your needs and budget. One thing to keep in mind is that Jeep tires engineered specifically for warm weather driving, be it on or off-road, can significantly improve your driving experience, especially when it’s raining. Tires designed to handle the snow run the risk of hydroplaning during heavy rainstorms.

Remove Those Confining Doors

If removing the hard top as soon as the warm weather arrives is your number one priority, a close second is removing the doors. Considered one of the best summer Jeep Wrangler upgrades, removing the doors offers you even more freedom from the confines of a traditional vehicle like a car or a boring minivan. It also gives you even more exposure to the elements.

Jeep door removal is said to be easier than you might have imagined. All you need to do is roll the windows all the way down, disconnect the electrical output, and finally remove the nuts on the door hinges (you don’t ever need to put the nuts back on again). When all that’s accomplished, you can then safely remove the doors. The doors are not light, but you should be able to handle their weight if you’re in good shape. If you’re not sure you can handle it, ask a buddy for assistance.

Lift your Jeep

If you’re a fan of off-roading (why else own a Jeep?) during the summer months or even riding the sand dunes, then you will want to look into having your four-wheel ride lifted. This will not only make your Jeep look bad ass, on a more practical level, a lift will offer you more clearance for safely negotiating all those off-road obstacles like rocks and tree stumps.

Invest in Some Cool Camping Accessories

If you love to camp out in the woods during the summertime, then you’ll be super pumped to discover that Jeep accessories and add-ons know no bounds. Did you know you can purchase a pop-up tent specifically designed for Jeep Wranglers? These tents are mounted on top of the jeep and even come with a retractable ladder.

It’s also possible to attach tables, awnings, and more to your jeep, making it the perfect four-wheel drive vehicle for any summer season camping adventure.