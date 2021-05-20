Top 4 Car Upgrades for Summer

Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels

Whether you want to ensure that your car is at its best for your road trip vacation or you simply want to make your daily commute a little more comfortable, there are a number of upgrades that can improve your car for the summer. From simple fixes to whole new builds, here are the top 4 car upgrades for the summer months ahead.

1: Upgrade Your Suspension

If you want to take your car’s comfort and performance to another level, literally, you can’t do much better than by upgrading your car’s suspension. Many car enthusiasts cite suspension systems as one of the most worthwhile upgrades to get aftermarket, since suspension systems are often one of the first systems to degrade in a vehicle. Upgrading your suspension will allow for safer handling and a smoother drive overall, perfect for long haul road trips to tourist destinations or beaches. There are a number of suspensions that look incredible as well, allowing you to take your vehicle’s look to the next level without breaking the bank.

2: Add Window Tinting

If you want a slightly more financially friendly and practical car upgrade, window tinting is one way to solve a number of summer-related problems that your vehicle can come across. Throughout the entire year, but especially during the summer, UV rays from the sun can damage the plastic of your vehicle’s interior, sometimes going so far as to sort out your dashboard or make vital numbers more difficult to read. In addition, according to Cartoys.com, “in warmer weather window tint helps greatly reduce the interior temperature of your vehicle,” making this the ideal summer upgrade to make your road trip or commute a little more comfortable. Just remember that some types of window tint are illegal in some jurisdictions, so be sure to look up your local and state laws before committing to this modification.

3: Turbocharge Your Car

One of the first modifications many car lovers look into when looking to mod their vehicles is adding a turbocharger. Turbochargers are devices that are fitted to your vehicle’s engine, allowing for better efficiency, gas mileage, and overall performance. With all these advantages, it’s easy to see why you might want to add a turbocharger to your vehicle. Just make sure that you know what is and isn’t legal in your state and locality. Some types of turbochargers, such as nitrous oxide, are environmentally harmful enough that they are illegal almost everywhere, and even seemingly legal turbochargers must be able to pass state vetting for smog and emissions ratings.

4: Upgrade Your Seating

This is an upgrade that will be especially attractive if you’re planning on taking a road trip this summer or if you have a long commute. There are a wide variety of seats available on the aftermarket, and all of them come with advantages and disadvantages. Sport seats that mimic the comfort required in race cars have become especially popular in recent years, though there are many actual race car seats that are illegal to install in street-worthy vehicles due to safety concerns from the different seat belt designs in street and racing vehicles. There are, however, some race car seats that are legal for street cars, and in addition there are manufacturers, Recaro included, that have designed seats that have the comfort of race car seats yet are compatible with street car-style seat belts. As always, make sure you understand the rules before committing to a car mod.

No matter what mods you choose, upgrading your vehicle will allow for a more comfortable ride to your fun in the sun. If any of these car mods appeal to you, do your research and find out if they will be right for you.