Pimp Your Ride With These Top Car Transformation Tips

There comes a time when you get a little bit bored of your vehicle. Whether this is because of its bland colouring, work out interior or slow and steady motor, it’s bound to happen that you begin to wish you could spice things up. Getting the opportunity to pimp your ride and take your car to the next level can be so much fun, and the end product will be something you can treasure forever. If your car is beginning to lose it’s few special features and you’d like to know more about how you can switch it up to become something a little more eye catching and enjoyable, then read on to uncover some of the best tips and tricks that can aid you in taking your vehicle from zero to hero in no time at all.

Photo by Vlad Alexandru Popa from Pexels

The Exterior

The way that you car looks from the outside has a massive impact on whether you actually like it or not. Rust, dents and bad paint jobs all contribute to an ugly vehicle, but luckily it’s really quite simple to change it around and create something much more pleasing to the eye. Depending on your personal style and budget for the renovation work, have a look through the catalogues of colours in your local automotive design shop, and consider whether you want to add any extra features to take it to the next level. It’s best to avoid any extreme paint jobs even though you might think they are particularly cool, as it’s more than likely that at some point you when you have grown a little older, you will no longer feel that those flames dancing up the sides of your vehicle just don’t match with your personality anymore. Sticking to one block colour might be your best shot, but try and make use of the different effects they have on offer such as matte or light reflecting (sparkled) options for a bit of extra flare.

The Interior

The inside of your vehicle is just as important as a car that looks particularly pristine from the outside should not contain seats from 30 years ago. It can be an expensive game to replace all of the furniture inside of your vehicle, as they may have to be custom made to fit inside your specific make and model and suit your wants and needs too. If you do not have a particularly large budget to splash on the interior, why not consider just getting the current seating reupholstered instead? It can be so much cheaper, yet you still get almost the same aesthetic value as a whole new complete set with many different options to choose from. The interior of your car doesn’t just stop at the seats, as there are several other features that contribute to the overall look and feel of the vehicle. If your steering wheel is worn out or just plain ugly, head online to source a slick replacement and browse through the thousands that are available, from all wood finishes to classic car originals. Even things like the mats beneath your feet come in thousands of different colours and styles, so it’s up to you to browse around and uncover the perfect matches for your new and improved vehicle.

The Mechanical Side

So, now you have a car that looks absolutely stunning, with all of the specific features and fittings you wanted the world to see, but it still does 0-60 mph in 25 minutes. Assessing the mechanical side of things is a must in order to ensure that you can actually get any enjoyment and use out of your new reinvented vehicle, as the whole purpose of this venture was not just to make it easier on the eyes. If you’re clued up on the inner workings of your car and don’t want to make changes yourself to avoid causing any damage, then head down to your local garage and have a chat with one of the workers there. Almost everything within your car can be changed or improved in some way, for your engine all the way down to your indicator lights – take your vehicle in for an assessment and address any of the individual issues that arise, whilst making the most of the opportunity to update much of the surrounding parts to upgrade the system as much as possible. Think long term, and consider things like fuel consumption to identify whether this transformation will end up costing you a lot more money in the future, as it may be that you cannot afford to run the vehicle in the future.

The Final Touches

Adding a few final touches to your new and improved car can really complete the venture and tie everything together. From smaller features such as custom air fresheners for a sweet scent and personal touch, to pillows and other comfortable additions in the back seat to ensure that any guests can get a smooth ride – it’s completely up to you when it comes to any extra details, as only you know what you want to gain from this project. You car can end up looking like one from a magazine or internet social media page if you fail to complete the job with your own personal style and unique features, so don’t skip this part just to get your vehicle on the road. If you want to go the extra mile, one of the best things that you can do to add a final personal touch to your car is to add your very own unique number plates – these can be extremely expensive if you go for certain combinations (such as the single number 5, which recently sold for over £7 million) so make use of online calculators and tools that can show you an estimated price before you commit to purchasing.

Pimping your ride to achieve the best all-around vehicle can be such a rewarding experience. Even if you don’t have much previous knowledge on the subject but just want to update and revamp your car, it’s more than possible to transform its entire look and function to suit your own personal needs. It’s best to set a budget before you begin to follow each of these steps, as of course it can be a very expensive game and you do not want to end up spending a greater amount than you did investing in the original vehicle. Start you venture off by tackling the interior, and revamp any old and tired upholstery for something more stylish. Don’t just stop at the seats – assess every part to ensure your update doesn’t miss any features that could bring it back down to the previous standard. Move onto the exterior, and head down to your local garage to get an all new paint job to make your car unrecognisable! Avoid any outlandish styles that you may regret in the future, as it’s a lot of money to spend on something you may change your mind about. With regards to the car itself, upgrading the inner workings to create a vehicle that runs just as soundly as it looks from the outside. Finish off by adding some of your own final personal touches to bring the whole project together, and call your friends and family to take them out for a spin in your all new ride. Transforming your vehicle has really never been easier, so just follow these guidelines to ensure that you can really make the most of your venture, and create a car that you can treasure forever – just don’t forget to purchase insurance!

