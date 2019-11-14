Why the Google Stadia Has a Real Chance

Many people appear to be skeptical of the Google Stadia, while others are approaching it with cautious optimism. And it’s not hard to see where they are coming from – after multiple failed attempts to deliver a proper game streaming service to the market, it’s easy to be skeptical and assume that this will be yet another one of those unsuccessful experiments. But looking beneath the surface, Google seems to have a different approach to this situation, and one with real prospects for success. It’s impossible to tell whether this will work out or not, of course, but it’s important to pay attention to the factors that are different about the current situation.

Photo by fauxels from Pexels

Failed Experiments at the Wrong Time

Many of the previous services just came in at the wrong time, arguably. Take OnLive, for example – it had pretty much everything necessary to succeed, from a nice library to an attractive subscription model, and even a free trial. However, the service came in at a time when internet infrastructure was going through a major change, and many people did not have the capability to support the service’s requirements. It also had some minor issues with its software, which turned people off. Both of these will not be a problem with the Stadia – the latter because it will be offered as an isolated console product.

Google’s Infrastructure Capabilities

There’s also something to be said about the fact that this project is being handled by Google specifically. They are one of the very few companies on the market that can afford to pour millions into an idea just to see if it will stick – and that’s exactly what they seem to be doing with the Stadia right now. Google has the capacity to invest in data centers that are close to their consumers, as well as various other points of infrastructure development that no other company has had access to in the past. And this will likely make a huge difference in the potential of the Stadia.

Bridging the Consumer Gap

It’s not just Google – the average consumer is also better prepared for the launch of a product like this now. With companies like Starry Internet providing advanced services that can fulfill the requirements of the Stadia, it’s easy for the average person to ensure that they are prepared for the launch of the console and to know that they will be able to take full advantage of what it has to offer. This was not the case before, and it will be interesting to see if this alone manages to change the situation enough.

If you’re one of the people excited about the launch of the Stadia, you should be patient. At the moment, Google is putting the final touches on the console’s launch, and the next months are going to be very important in the gaming market. It will be interesting to see how things change if this takes off and becomes the next big thing in gaming, and it certainly seems to have the potential to do just that right now.

