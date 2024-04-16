What Tech to Look for when Buying a New Car

If you are in the market for a new car then you need to look out for these latest technologies. If you don’t then you may find that you end up making a huge mistake that you go on to regret later down the line. If you want to do something about this then take a look below.

Advanced Driving Systems

One of the first things you need to look out for would be advanced driver systems. This is a category of systems that lets you know when your car is in a blind spot. It can also keep you at a safe distance from the car that may be in front of you as well. One of the main things to look out for would be ADAS systems with anti-lock brakes. This is now standard but at the end of the day it’s still worth making sure that you actually get this in the car of your choosing. Advanced driving systems often come in many forms and some of them may only be available at a specific trim model.

Cross Traffic Alerts

Another thing to look out for would be cross- traffic alerts. If you are trying to back out of a parking spot and you are unable to see around you or on either side then this will let you know that you are approaching a vehicle. This system often uses rear-cross traffic alerts and in some instances, you may even see red arrows on the screen. This shows you which direction the other car is coming from. If you have front-cross traffic alerts then this is very handy when you are coming out of a blind alley or even driveway. Some newer systems will stop you from turning if they sense that another car is coming too. If you want a state-of-the-art car then one thing you can do is check out VinFast as they have numerous models available for you to choose from.

Forward Collision

Forward collision systems sense when you could be at risk from a collision. Some systems can even sense if there is a pending collision ahead of you. Your FCW may end up making sounds or it may display a flashing light. Some cars are even able to perform a tactile change so the steering wheel or even the way the brake pedal feels. If you do not react quickly enough then automatic emergency braking may trigger in some instances.

Connected Apps

Another form of tech you should be looking out for would be connected applications. Cell phones are a major part of our lives and some automakers understand how important they are. Almost every car company now gives you an app that you can download for your car. Some are far better than others at the end of the day, but either way, with many you can unlock and lock your car as well as check the status of your fuel and your tire pressure. You can even remotely start the car too which is great, to say the least. These apps are ideal at showing you key maintenance features so you can easily see how much gas you have in the tank or even if you are in the range of an EV.

Safe Exit

Riding a bike can be a challenge in the city. Riders have to be concerned with parked cars as well as with moving vehicles. A feature that helps drivers and bikers is the fact that you have an exit warning system. Alerts often use rear-looking sensors as this is the best way to find out if there is traffic approaching, or a bike. With this comes the ability to stop someone from opening the car door as traffic goes by. At the end of the day, exit warning systems work for a number of minutes, so they carry on after the engine is shut off. If the sensors sense that a bicyclist or even a vehicle is approaching then they will alert through a series of flashing lights. This is great as it helps to stop your car door from opening and hitting a potential cyclist. One thing to take note of is that some cars are able to physically lock the door as you try and open it if they sense that someone is coming. This is ideal if you have kids and it could also stop your car from being involved in any kind of accident. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, this is one feature to look for.