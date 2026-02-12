Why Live Scan Fingerprinting Is Replacing Traditional Ink Cards in Nevada

Fingerprints are often obtained when someone commits a crime, though even law-abiding citizens may need their fingerprints taken and submitted for a background check. Even children have undergone fingerprinting with ink to register them as an extra safety measure in case of abductions.

When you’re required to get fingerprinted for your professional license, a new job, or for other matters, such as adoption, you may be surprised to learn that the traditional ink methods are vanishing fast. Modern technology allows for faster and more reliable fingerprint identity verification through live scans.

Years ago, the only way to submit fingerprints was by capturing them with ink and rolling the fingers onto FD-258 cards. Now that this process has been digitized, it offers a quicker, cleaner, and more accurate way to get a background check conducted.

Is Ink Fingerprinting Still Accepted?

Currently, ink fingerprinting is still acceptable in Nevada, though there may come a day when it is completely phased out. With ink fingerprinting, applicants place each of their fingers on an ink pad and then roll each finger onto the designated boxes on the FD-258 card. Technicians are there to assist and ensure that each applicant has enough ink and applies proper pressure to complete the finger roll properly.

When ink fingerprints are done correctly, they will display clear ridge patterns that help identify each individual as unique. This manual process has been used for decades, though with modern live scan technology, it is becoming less desired.

Still, it can be useful in small towns without large budgets or when electricity fails. If one has an ink pad and FD-258 cards, they can capture fingerprints that can be used for background checks. The reason many agencies are turning to live scan fingerprinting instead is that there is more room for errors when using ink.

Ink prints can smudge or pressure may be applied unevenly, which may make it hard to check fingerprints. The cards may get damaged in transit if they aren’t handled properly, which can lead to rejection of the prints. Every technician has their own technique for rolling fingerprints, and some are arguably better than others. A mistake on their part can cause someone delays with getting their results, or worse, require reprints to be taken, which takes more time.

Why Live Scan Fingerprinting Is a Better Choice

Although there’s plenty of charm with the old-fashioned way of taking fingerprints, live scan fingerprinting is set to eradicate the old methods, particularly in Nevada. The shift has already started, and state and federal agencies are recommending that applicants choose live scanning techniques instead.

There are many benefits to choosing live scan fingerprinting, including:

Faster Processing Times

For licensing and vetting professionals who have been issued a job offer, the faster these fingerprinting results can be received, the better. It allows for onboarding a new team member more quickly since live scanning background check results can be processed in as little as 24 to 72 hours. Traditional ink cards can take weeks in the mail, or may be rejected if a copy is scanned and sent.

Greater Accuracy

With traditional ink printing methods, a lot can go wrong. Human error can mean that your fingerprints aren’t clear enough, and that can result in a rejection that requires you to do another check.

Live scan techniques are capable of checking the image quality in real time, which reduces the chances that your fingerprinting check will be rejected. The images are also much clearer, allowing for quick processing that allows your employer to have confidence in your background record.

Cleaner Process

One of the most annoying things for anyone who has ever needed to get their fingerprints taken in the past is the messiness associated with the ink. The days of having to scrub your hands free of ink will soon be gone as live scanning systems do this all digitally without any ink involved.

More Convenient

Since live scans can be captured and recorded digitally, it eliminates the need for physical mailing. Decades ago, that was the only way to conduct background checks, and applicants would be stuck waiting.

Employers would also need to allow more time before onboarding critical team members, as they would have to wait for the fingerprints to be sent via mail and then checked upon arrival, which could take weeks. Time is a huge factor in these decisions, and having reliable fingerprint background checks that can be done more quickly is one of the biggest reasons why live scanning is replacing traditional means.

More Secure

Sending anything through the mail is not without risks, and when it comes to sensitive information like fingerprints, live scanning offers a more secure method. Once fingerprints are scanned into a digital file, they are encrypted and then securely transmitted directly to state or federal agencies. This drastically reduces the chances of them being lost in the mail, mishandled, or compromised in transit.

Is There a Downside to Live Scan Fingerprinting?

Live scan fingerprinting has several advantages and only one downside. It comes with a higher initial setup cost, which can be prohibitive for rural areas. When weighing the costs, the long-term benefits and savings are higher, especially since there are fewer rejections compared to traditional fingerprinting.

Many Nevada industries are increasingly relying on live scanning methods, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, and gaming. As it becomes more widespread, applicants can more readily find locations where they can get these digital background checks conducted.

With places like Fingerprinting Express Reno – Fast, Reliable Fingerprint Services – walk-ins are accepted, meaning that those who need these services don’t need an appointment. Since live scans can turn around results within 24 to 72 hours, it minimizes the wait time for results and allows those embarking on new careers in safety-sensitive roles, obtaining professional licenses, or those seeking to adopt or foster a child to get one step closer to their goals.