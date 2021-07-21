Importance of Scalable Graphic Design Services

Photo by Tranmautritam from Pexels

Any business that has a strong online or offline brand is going to need quality graphics. This is why exceptional graphic design services are so important.

Unfortunately, some businesses end up facing a bottleneck with their visual branding, because they don’t get access to enough visual assets. They might work with a graphic design company that is capable of creating a small number of incredibly beautiful creatives. The problem is that they might need to prioritize the quantity of visuals almost as much as the quality.

Therefore, it is important to either hire a graphic design company that understands how to create bulk creatives or know how to do so yourself. The future of your brand could depend on your ability to develop quality visuals in a timely manner.

You can work with a great company like Penji or learn graphic design. Either way, you need great visual creatives.

Why is it important to create a high volume of visual assets?

You probably regularly hear people in business talk about the importance of quality over quantity. However, quantity is also highly important in many instances. This is arguably even more true with visual branding and marketing than most other areas of business.

One of the big issues to take into consideration is that the quality of marketing visuals is very subjective. Countless marketers have observed that there is often a stark difference between perceived quality of a visual asset and its conversion rate or other performance metrics.

Part of the issue is that it is very difficult to understand the response different demographics will have to various visuals. There are a number of subconscious factors that influence how a banner advertisement, web design template or other visual will perform.

This means that there needs to be a lot of testing to determine which visual assets our best for your branding or marketing campaign. You need a lot of different creatives to test and see which ones perform the best.

What are some ways to create scalable graphic design strategies?

There are a variety of things that you can do to ensure that you have more than enough visual assets for your branding and marketing campaign. Some of the most important ideas are listed below.

Have access to Creative Commons or low-cost stock photo and video platforms

There are a number of websites like Pixabay and Flickr that give businesses access to photos, videos and other visual content that they can use for commercial purposes. There are also a lot of stock photography sites that offer content as well. Creative Commons websites usually allow people to use most of the content for free, even if they have commercial objectives in mind. Stock photo websites will usually charge for the license to use them, but the cost might be affordable if you use the right sites.

Use the right graphic design tools

There are a lot of graphic design tools available. Canva and Photoshop are two of the biggest examples.

You will find that there are a number of templates and effects that you can use with these graphic design platforms. This allows you to create lots of different types of content in a very short period of time. One business owner has said that Canva allow him to create over 300 unique visual assets in about an hour.

Work with the right graphic design company

Some graphic design companies are able to create a lot more content than others. You want to make sure that you work with a company that is able to create enough marketing visuals to meet your needs. Make sure that you find out what their capabilities are, both in terms of quality and quantity. This will help you choose which graphic design companies to work with.