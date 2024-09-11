Used MacBook for school and other purposes. Does it actually pay off?

There is an alternative to Apple computers. Secondhand Apple computers. Some may argue this is a joke. Others – a brilliant idea. Who is right? Is used MacBook Pro for half the price worth it? In this article, we will dig for answers.

Secondhand MacBook market

The first thing to look into is the market itself. How are used MacBooks sold? What are the rules? All sorts of corporate entities and official institutions alike have to undergo a technological upgrade. That results in truckloads of electronics, which aren’t that bad at all. No point recycling them just yet. And here’s where companies like Half Priced Macs take action.

These are professional tech dealers. They can buy unnecessary equipment and legally resell it to their customers. Before that happens, though, each MacBook undergoes a test. Functionality, battery quality, software updates… everything a fully operational laptop should have. If all the lights are green, a MacBook is ready to find a new owner. And it usually does.

How much does a used MacBook cost?

In most cases, these computers are 50% off. But there are examples where the prices are cut even further. A tested, approved by Apple technicians, fully functional MacBook Air can cost less than $200. Quite a bargain, don’t you think?

Of course, this laptop will have some signs of use. Nevertheless, dealers will make sure this is all that’s wrong with it. They will even provide a 1-year warranty and a 60-day return policy. Is there a catch? Only with unreliable sellers. There are many of them, and perhaps this is the reason why some people disbelief a used MacBook can be good.

Apple laptops for private use

It seems clear that secondhand MacBooks from a reliable source are actually worth the 50% price reduction. Who can benefit from it mostly? Families. For typical school purposes, an Apple M3 processor isn’t really a must-have solution. A 3.8GHz Turbo Quad Core i7 is more than enough. Just like everything else a used Apple computer has to offer.

Such gear is also perfect for ordinary in-house tasks. Emailing, YouTube, amateur photography post-production, and more. Professionals, on the other hand, might not benefit much from older computers. Especially when they must use the latest version of Adobe Premiere Pro, for example. In this case, a new Apple MacBook Pro 14 will be a better choice.

Secondhand MacBooks aren’t a joke at all. They’re tested, well-maintained, and have a reasonable price tag. Great value for money, in other words. There’s no better laptop for school than a MacBook Air. A used Pro version at home can be handy as well. Nevertheless, people in need of up-to-date tech solutions might be disappointed.