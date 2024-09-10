Website Design Trends for 2024

Do you want to make sure that your website is the best it can be? If so then you have come to the right place. This guide will tell you what steps you can take to try and make sure that your website design is on point, so you can feel confident knowing that you’re doing everything you can to get the traffic and sales you need.

Be Bold

The first thing you need to do is make sure you’re being bold. Typography has always been a big talking point in the website design sector and you shouldn’t be overlooking it. Website designers now more than ever are opting for oversized typography and if you can use it to your advantage then you are bound to stand out from the crowd. Besides offering visual interest, you will find that it helps to enhance your user experience and it also makes your visuals easier to navigate.

Dark Mode

Another trend that you should be trying to capitalize on is dark mode. Dark mode is great as it helps you to enhance website performance. It also helps to add to the general authenticity and appeal of your site. If you add dark mode elements then this is also ideal if you want to reduce eye strain. If you have a lot of users who have OLED screens then changes like this will make your site pop.

Good UX

If you want your site to be the best it can be then you also need to focus on providing a good user experience. One way you can do this would be for you to try and invest in your search. If you want to optimize this then this can be done by exploring alternative options to improve site search. You can also look into different ways to target new keywords. Doing this is often the best way for you to improve the experience you are giving your users when browsing your site. Other elements you need to take into account include navigational elements. YOu have to make sure that you are not bombarding your audience with things because if you do then you will soon find that you end up not being able to meet their needs and that they end up leaving your site early. Take the time to plan out any navigational elements you might have and also make sure that your users can find what they need when they need to. Ask for feedback and also take into account your bounce rate, as things like this will help you to improve your UX and get way more sales overall.

So as you can see, these are the top website design trends for 2024. Why not see if you can utilize them today? There’s never been a better time for you to take advantage of everything and you’d be surprised at what a difference it could make to the longevity and functionality of your site. Staying ahead of the curve in terms of website design is also the best way to beat your competition.