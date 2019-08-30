Small Business Web Design Tips To Make Your Website Succeed

Small businesses can take advantage of web presence to level up in the competition. However, before planning any digital marketing strategy, it is crucial to have a great website. Remember that your website reflects the image of your business, so you need to ensure that your site speaks for your products, services, and your values.

You can choose to design your website if you have the technical know-how to save some money or hire a professional to help you.

Below are some helpful tips in web designing a small business website:

Incorporate Elements of a Good Graphic Web Design

Graphic web design should be combined well with your content, such as compelling calls-to-action or CTAs, not only on your website but also on your digital ads and other promotional materials. Make a good impression with the best graphic design elements without overwhelming your site visitors. One way to accomplish this is to hire web design services for small business. In that way, your website can stand out from the rest, and so will your brand and business.

Here are some tips when choosing the essential graphic elements for your small business website:

Skip the Sliders: Sliders have lower click-through rates than other graphic design elements. These are detrimental to your business and your ability to convert your site visitors to quality leads and paying customers. Sliders tend to push down the important content that the online user primarily came to your website to find. Also, sliders usually feel like advertisements. Consider changing your sliders to a static image to avoid hindering the SEO strategies you implement and boost your site performance.

Know Your Color Code: Colors affect the mental and emotional being of a person. Direct the focus of internet users to your content by incorporating contrasting colors.

Avoid Stock Photography: As much as possible, use your high-quality photos on your website. Real and unique pictures are a worthwhile investment. You don’t want your visitors to see the same images scattered all over the web on your site. Make your business stand out by taking professionally-shot photos.

Strengthen Your Mobile Presence with a Mobile-Friendly Web Design

Your typography needs to come across all channels, especially for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. By doing so, you’ll be able to communicate with your audience effectively. Typography is the voice of your business. It evokes character, mood, intention, and the tone of your business. It should be consistent and clean, like your digital marketing strategy

Also, good web design is essential to your landing page optimization. It should be mobile-friendly. Graphic web design shouldn’t be only about arranging space, text, and graphics. Take into consideration user experience and having a mobile-friendly design. Make sure that your website is mobile-friendly to rank higher in search results.

Smartphones are the future, so keep your web design appealing and mobile-friendly to attain success from mobile traffic. Make sure that your web design is responsive and intuitive for consumers.

Promote Brand Recognition Using Good Web Design

Brand recognition starts with a good business logo. Once you have created a business logo, it’s time to prioritize and pay attention to the most important web pages of your website. Your “About Us” page should speak about your small business. Be clear, concise, and straightforward. In that way, visitors will easily understand what your small business is all about.

Promote your brand by making sure that your online product catalog is easy to access. You should place an easy-to-find menu, product categories, filters, and other options to help visitors in navigating your website. Also, having a site map is a good idea, which is a quick guide to aid and direct web visitors to the correct web page they want to view or explore.

Think of User Experience by Implementing Intuitive User Interface

User interface (UI) design refers to the process of making the interface of computerized devices or software with a focus on style and appearance. This comes together with web design. Your website should be pleasurable and easy to use or navigate.

Make the interface invisible so you can offer users portals to interact with the reality of tasks directly. Users should be able to use easy-to-find controls so they can immerse themselves in your brand. Your design should possess many appropriate and enjoyable features. Create pleasing animations and aesthetics that convey the values of your organization and maximize usability.

Know Proper Placement of CTAs

Calls-to-action are statements or sentences that prompt or inspire your visitors to act or do something, such as sign up to your newsletter or buy a product. Add CTAs throughout your site content. Don’t leave them at the bottom of the page because they are usually overlooked when placed in this area. Make your CTAs eye-catching and discernable to increase click-through rates or CTRs and conversion rates.

Prepare and Make Your Website SEO-Ready

Search engine optimization or SEO is a crucial part of content marketing for any size and type of business, including small businesses. SEO marketing and content marketing go hand-in-hand, wherein SEO means using keyword and link tactics to make your site rank in search engines.

When designing where to place your content, keep your content on top. Content that’s seen immediately when a user opens your website is crucial. It is called “above the fold.” This part is viewed more often than the content “below the fold,” or content seen below the screen. The information found “above the fold” significantly impacts how online users or visitors gather information about your business.

Don’t place ads above the fold because it strains user experience and causes a high bounce rate, which pertains to visitors leaving your site. Place essential graphic elements, like a donate button, on your homepage, which is the most visible location

Conclusion

Web design applies to your website’s layout, fonts, user interface, images, background, videos, and other forms of graphic design. Using good graphic design promotes positive user experience, generates leads, and converts more visitors into customers. Your small business will thrive when you create a unique business logo, easy-to-find menu options, upload original and professionally-taken photographs, incorporate intuitive controls, and properly place CTAs. Make your small business successful by starting with great web design, and everything else will follow.