Is Stellar Data Recovery the Solution to the Escalating Data Loss Crisis?

Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

Data loss is a serious problem that all companies must prepare for. The cost of data loss is around $141 per record. Unfortunately, the risk of data loss is also much higher than most decisionmakers expect.

Over the long term, the likelihood of data loss is 100%. How could it possibly be this high? The answer is simple and obvious. All technology is going to fail eventually. It is inevitable that every computer is going to crash at some point. Whether it fails in four days or four years, data loss on any specific hard drive is a certainty.

Unfortunately, traditional backup strategies are not as reliable as companies would like to think. The failure rate for data backups is 75%. Due to these issues, experts estimate that 58% of small businesses are not equipped to handle a data loss incident.

The good news is that there is a new data recovery tool that can minimize this problem. Stellar Data Recovery could be the solution small businesses need.

Is Stellar Data Recovery going to solve the data loss crisis?

There are a number of reasons that small businesses are turning to Stellar Data Recovery. Here are some of the biggest benefits.

Data recovery is effortless

In the past, restoring lost data was a very arduous process. It could take days to complete. You would have needed to spend thousands of dollars and use very complicated equipment as well.

This is not the case with Stellar Data Recovery. This software is able to quickly restore data.

Stellar Data Recovery is great for many different types of data loss

There are many possible causes of data loss. A hard drive could suffer physical trauma. The disc could be exposed to a virus. An employee could accidentally delete it.

Any of these causes are as likely as the others. Older data recovery software only worked for certain circumstances. The good news is that Stellar Data Recovery works for many different possible causes of data loss.

Can recover almost any type of file

A lot of data recovery tools specialize in restoring certain types of data, such as pictures. This could be very frustrating for companies that lose multiple types of media. The good news is that Stellar Data Recovery is capable of evaluating the signatures of files and restoring almost any type.

This could be very frustrating for companies that lose multiple types of media. The good news is that Stellar Data Recovery is capable of evaluating the signatures of files and restoring almost any type.

Data can be securely restored

Stellar Data Recovery has a monitor utility that enables companies to restore data securely. This works with disk cloning and other sophisticated technology.

Stellar Data Recovery is the key to solving the data crisis

Data loss is a growing concern for businesses of all sizes. The good news is that Stellar Data Recovery is helping companies respond. They can invest in this software to restore almost any kind of data.