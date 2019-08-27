How AI Is Changing The Cyber-Security Landscape

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has enhanced not only the delivery of services but also improved cybersecurity. It’s estimated that 15% of organizations globally have adopted AI technology in their operations.

However, the use of technology has both positive and negative consequences for businesses. If your organization fails to install stringent security measures, the cybercriminals will use the very technology to circumvent your security strategies.

As such, you should never be complacent with technology-based security systems. Instead, you should regularly update your AI security systems to ensure that your organization is safer. For example, you should have different coded messages that can be interpreted by Machine Learning Technology as a threat to the organization.

One of the surest methods that you can use to update your AI system is conducting a regular cybersecurity risk assessment. If an organization is attacked, you should study the method that the cybercriminals used to access the institution’s systems and develop a code that will block a similar activity in your networks.

What Is Cybersecurity And Why Should It Bother You?

The level of technology in the world is certainly rising each day. Institutions are adopting technology in every level of operation. While this may have many benefits to the organization, it significantly exposes it to the risky world of cybercriminals.

To ensure that your organization remains safe after the adoption of technology, you should implement cybersecurity measures. This involves in-depth strategies aimed at securing the programs, networks, and devices of your organization from any cyberattack.

Your cybersecurity landscape should encompass the protection of your institution from crypto-jacking, data breaches, phishing of data, ransomware, and attacks on the Internet of Things (IoT). You should employ qualified IT personnel and ethical hackers to ensure that they develop an AI security system that cannot be compromised.

Cybersecurity And Artificial Intelligence: What Is The Relationship?

Artificial intelligence is a technology that’s used to enhance the computer’s ability to make decisions. For example, the computer can detect irregular activities on the system and block the access until the relevant authority can authorize it. Such AI techniques use Machine Learning, where IT professionals develop algorithms based on the data received over time. The algorithm is designed in a way that it can identify and differentiate authentic access from a fraudulent one.

Machine Learning technology improves the predictability of threats and anomalies, which consequently improves the security of your organization. The accuracy and speed of threats identification are quick, and no human can match it.

As a result, the AI and Machine Learning Technology have the potential of preventing the occurrence of attacks that would cost your organization millions. However, you must keep updating your systems since the cybercriminals keep on evolving as the technology advances.

A Detailed Account of AI Operations

AI is a system comprising different machines that have been configured to detect and block any suspicious activities in your networks. The system is coded in such a way that it can detect the threats without relying on any human input. This autonomy eliminates the chances of compromise, which would lead to unauthorized infiltration into the organization databases.

While the AI is mostly autonomous, it allows the integration of supervised commands. This is critical in the classification of the threats facing the organization. For example, the system can be commanded to classify the threats into ransomware or malware depending on the features. As such, the report will be categorical on the type of threat, which helps the management to make crucial decisions on the AI system upgrade.

Why You Should Use AI Technology In Your Cybersecurity Landscape

Here are the benefits that your organization will get after implementing AI in your security systems:

Early Detection of Threats. With AI, you are guaranteed to get real-time updates on the threats that your company faces. Immediately after the detection, the system is configured to block any suspicious activity and send a real-time report for further action

Uses Biometrics. When Logins are configured using biometrics, only authorized individuals can access the organization’s data. This further enhances security

Natural Language System. This feature allows the use of scanned data to update the AI on emerging security trends. This helps in keeping the system up-to-date with the global happenings

Have the Option of Conditional Access. The application of multi-factor authentication and specific login details ensures that only authorized people can access the company’s data

Based on these benefits, you can discern the need to have AI as a component of your security system. It will offer incredible security without relying on any human input.

Do you want to have a fool-proof security system? You should consider the use of AI and Machine Learning Technology in your organization. The system will detect threats and send a real-time report for further action. However, it’s paramount that you regularly update the system to prevent attacks from the ever-evolving cybercriminals.