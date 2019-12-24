Exploring Apple’s New 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Apple has once raised the bar for what laptop should be. Built for serious creatives with demanding needs, the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers power and performance in a sleek, modern design. Overkill for most casual users, this new forerunner in Apple’s laptop line delivers many must-have features for coders, game developers, and video editors alike. Let’s explore the many features of the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Superior power and performance

With an Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics chips with 8GB of video memory, and 32 GB of system RAM, the MacBook Pro has all the power needed to drive even the most demanding apps and software. Fully customizable, it’s up to you to decide exactly how much power you need. Not sure what configuration you need? You can always try renting different models from a technology rental company like Rentacomputer.

The Radeon Pro 5000M-series graphic chips are the biggest performance improvement for the MacBook Pro, a gaming laptop-level chip that is even featured in the MSI Alpha 15. With storage options ranging from 512GB SSD to an incredible 8TB SSD, the MacBook Pro features the largest SSD on any laptop to date. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a true workhorse designed to power the needs of creatives.

The keyboard reimagined

The MacBook Pro’s Magic Keyboard takes its inspiration from Apple’s desktop keyboards. Complete with a Touch ID button that negates the need for a password and doubles as a power button, the Magic Keyboard delivers better stability and comfort than any previous MacBook or MacBook Pro.

Sharp display

The thinner bezel of the 16-inch MacBook Pro allows Apple to deliver a larger screen without adding weight or increasing the overall footprint of the unit.

Able to handle up to 11 4K streams simultaneously, the power of the MacBook Pro is undeniable. Explicitly designed to edit 4K video, the units don’t offer 4K resolution. However, the resolution does get a boost over the 15-inch model, boasting a 3072 x 1920 resolution and 226ppi, delivering a superior display experience.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro allows users to customize the display’s refresh rate based on their needs, from 47.95Hz to 60Hz. This is a gamechanger for editors and game designers who need to match the refresh rate of their content.

Stay connected

Staying in line with Apple’s recent innovations to ports, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has done away with full-size USB ports in favor of four Thunderbolt 3 ports with USB-C connections. Peripherals and accessories using a full-size USB cable can still be connected using a USB-C dongle.

A downside for photographers and some other creatives, the MacBook Pro has ditched the microSD card or SD card slot. However, photogs can still transfer photos from their cameras to their MacBook Pro using a USB-C port.

Bottom line

For most casual users, the power of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is more than they really need. We recommend the 16-inch MacBook Pro for creatives like video editors, game designers, photographers, coders, and engineers.

