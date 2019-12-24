How OTT Streaming Is Changing the Television Industry

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

A recent survey on the TRP of various cartoon shows suggests that teenagers now watch Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman more than Bugs Bunny or the Flintstones. Why? Because Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman are available on popular OTT platforms while for Bugs Bunny or the Flintstones, they have to rely on their television. Kids these days watch popular shows on their mobile phones. That’s where OTT platforms are miles ahead of the concept of TV. Media flexibility is now more crucial than ever.

Is the television industry coming to an end?

With Over-The-Top streaming platforms becoming more and more popular, experts believe that they will become the best Cable TV Alternatives in 2020. Online content providers use these streaming services to deliver excellent performances, day after day, month after month. Moreover, you pay for what you see. That’s the most significant reason why OTT platforms are becoming more popular than cable TV. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you don’t have to worry about the variety or type of content on the OTT platforms.

Sharing subscription costs

Most OTT platforms allow you to share your subscription with others. Of course, there are restrictions on the number of users you can share with, but this facility is an excellent way to attract more viewers. Some of the leading OTT platforms in the USA allow up to five users with a single subscription. For example, you subscribe to a package of $20 per month. Read the terms and conditions of the subscription carefully. You will see the option to share the package with two to four more users.

This concept does not apply to cable TV. You need to have a registration for the cable network. The service provider will give a direct-to-home service to your television, where you can see the available channels. There is no question of sharing the connection unless your friends come over to watch a soccer match or a movie together. On the other hand, OTT platforms allow your chosen buddies to use your login details from anywhere on their device to watch the program they want.

Accessibility on multiple devices

With television, you only have one device where you can watch your shows, games, or news. Most importantly, you have to be at your home to watch television. In an age where almost everyone uses a smartphone, being a potato couch is not the ideal way to make an impression. OTT platforms allow you the flexibility to use their services anywhere, anytime. Again, you need a stable internet connection and a device that supports the OTT app.

You don’t have to rely on the cable TV service provider anymore because of this flexibility. Whether you are at your office, in the pub, or even in your bedroom, all you have to do is log in with your credentials to watch your favorite programs.

With OTT platforms continuing to rise in popularity, it may not be farfetched to say that the days of the good old television are numbered.

