Different Types of Wired Internet Connections?

Image by Daniel Dino-Slofer from Pixabay

In this digital world, every day a new technology comes in and people expect the next day to be more advanced than the present day. Internet users are growing fast and they expect the companies to provide the services better and with a faster internet connection. In the past, the internet was usually used to send either email or for conferencing purposes but things have changed now. The Internet is not just a service, it is as important as food and water and you cannot imagine a world without the internet. Now, with better internet connections, you can download and upload content in seconds which was kind of impossible in the past. The most decision that you will make today that will affect your entertainment and work is getting internet service. You need to choose the best internet connection available in your area through an internet service provider.

There are many internet service providers in the U.S state providing internet services through a different connection. The first thing that you need to do while getting a service is to check the availability of internet service providers. When we talk about a wired internet connection, it needs a physical wired to be connected to the equipment provided by your service provider. The internet service providers provide a modem which will give you access to the internet. There are different kinds of wired broadband connections that have been used for years and so on. We are going to talk about those connections and will tell you that which is the most reliable and widely available internet connection.

Fiber-Optic

Fiber optic connection is the most reliable and fastest internet connection provider by internet service providers. You get the blazing fast speed with the fiber optic connection. It uses fiber optic cables and the data travels at the speed of light. With the fiber optic connection, a transmitter is used to convert the signals into light, and then send light travels through transparent glass fibers. With the fiber optic technology, you get an unlimited data cap with a speed ranges from 100Mbps to 940Mbps, which means you can stream and download as much as you want to and you will never be facing the issue regarding the speed. You get symmetrical downloading and uploading speed. Typically, with the other connections, the uploading speed is way slower than the downloading speed. But with the fiber optic connection, you will be getting the same uploading speed as the downloading speed. Fiber optic connection is usually used for business purposes as it is kind of expensive than the other connections. It is not widely available as it requires a lot of construction to install fiber wires which is very expensive. In rural areas, you cannot have a fiber-optic connection yet. Fiber optic connection is expanding every single day but still, it will take some time to cover the whole U.S.

Coaxial cable

Coaxial cable connection is widely available and one of the fastest internet connections. The signals are transferred to the internet modem via cable TV lines. If we talk about internet speed, Coaxial cable connection comes after fiber optic but the speeds are incredible with this connection as well. It is not as fast as the fiber optic connection but still, it offers you a speed with which you can stream and download as much as you want to and can connect multiple devices at the same time and you won’t be facing any issue regarding the speed. With the coaxial cable connection, the downloading speed ranges from up to 50Mbps to 940Mbps. The uploading speed is less than the downloading speed with this connection. There are many internet service providers like COX who offer internet through a coaxial cable connection. COX offers speed up to 940Mbps with a data cap of 1Tb which is practically unlimited. You can check Cox internet plans to see what are the features that you will be getting along with the services. If multiple users in your house do streaming or gaming, this connection would be best for you.

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

With the digital subscriber line, the signals are transmitted through the telephone lines. You need an active phone jack to get the services. With the DSL connection, you can use the telephone and the internet at the same time. It’s not like the dial-up connection. With the DSL connection, the speeds are good but not as fast as speeds offered by the fiber optic and coaxial cable connection. It is usually available in the rural areas but there are some urban areas as well where there are some internet service providers who offer services through a DSL connection. DSL is a good internet connection for residential customers who do not have heavy internet usage.

Summing it up

All the above connections are good but we need to check the availability of the connection at our location before we make our mind about a specific connection.