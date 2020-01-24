What Internet Speed Do You Actually Need for Your Business?

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Figuring out the perfect internet speed for your business can be tricky at times. You have to consider a number of factors before you can make the right decision. Some providers may offer great speeds, but maybe a bit heavy on the pocket. Some may charge the right price, but their performance is not up to the mark.

In reality, many of us do not think about internet speeds until our internet starts acting up. Once it does, we realize how frustrating a slow internet connection can be and how much we depend on it. Since internet has become so imbued in our lives, you cannot simply ignore its importance.

We have listed below some of the factors that you should consider when deciding the right speed for your business internet.

What Type of Internet Do You Need?

Before diving into details, let’s discuss what type of internet would best suit your business needs. The size and nature of the business would contribute significantly to the decision. Discussed below are the types of internet and where they would be most useful:

DSL

DSL, also known as a Digital Subscriber Line, is one of the most popular and easily available types of Internet in the market. DSL is dependent on a conventional telephone line, but unlike the historic dial up connection, you don’t need to stop using internet before making a call. . It is the cheapest form of internet and the go-to option for most because of its availability.

Cable

Cable internet is a slightly upgraded version of DSL. It utilizes the same cables that are used to supply cable TV in homes and offices. It is faster than the DSL, but you usually have to commit to long contracts of service before acquiring the service.

Fiber

Fiber internet is one of the most advanced forms of the internet. Data is transmitted in the form of light through fiber cables, which ensure blazing-fast speeds and a more reliable connection. Even though, it is a great option for most businesses, the prices are relatively higher and availability is still an issue in most areas.

Satellite

Satellite internet is the ultimate option if you require internet on-the-go or you are located in a remote or rural area. It does not require cables or phone lines to provide you with a connection. Instead, signals are transmitted to you from a satellite in space. However, it is one of the expensive options in the market.

Check Your Current Speed

The next thing you should do is check your current internet speed. Are you getting your money’s worth or are you overpaying for undelivered services? There are various tools out there like SpeedSmart, Speedcheck and a couple others that can help you determine what speeds you are currently getting.

These tools analyze your network in detail and give you information regarding upload and download speeds, bandwidth, server, IP address etc. Some of them are even capable of performing complex analysis of your whole network, allowing you to figure out loopholes and problems within your network.

Figure Out the Whos and Whys of Usage

When checking for problems with the internet speeds, the first thing that comes to mind is who is using the internet and why. You may have the best internet speed available, but if too many unnecessary devices are connected to it at the same time, they can very easily take a toll on your internet and slow it down.

In case your employees are busy playing online games, streaming videos or simply browsing their social media, obviously the internet speed is going to suffer. Simply creating an environment where all internet activity is monitored will discourage people from wasting their time on the internet and free it up for actual work.

How Much Do You Actually Need?

Deciding on a single solid figure of speed for all businesses is just not possible. The internet speed you need is directly dependent on the size of your business and its nature as well. For instance, if you are running an e-commerce business, you would obviously need significantly higher speeds as compared to a small woodworks business.

Simply put, the number of users on the same connection determines the actual speed for each user. The greater the number of users connected to the same network, the slower the internet will be for each user.

Do You Need to Change Providers?

Another thing you need to check is whether you have the right internet service provider or not. Staying with the same provider for too long often makes you oblivious to the new advancements and better deals available in the market.

Perform a thorough examination of your service and check what level of service you are getting, what you were originally promised and what you are paying for it. If you feel that you are not getting the level of service you deserve, then we believe it is time for a change.

How to Find the Right Provider?

If you decide that you are ready to switch to a new provider, you will need to take into account a lot of factors. You can check for the speeds offered by different providers, prices of the packages and if the customer care is any good. For instance, Spectrum customer service is one of the main reasons to opt for Spectrum as the company does not compromise on customer experience, no matter what.

Summing Up

Once you have figured out all these factors, you are likely to make a better decision. However, we do recommend a thorough research before committing to a longtime service.

