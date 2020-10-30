How To Use Social Media To Boost Your Business

Photo by Merakist on Unsplash

It’s no secret that as a society, we are more than a little addicted to using social media. In fact, according to a recent study, the average person spends 2 hours and 22 minutes a day on social media. Although the initial creation of social media was designed to foster better communication, as you can connect with friends and family across the world – it can now also be used to market your small business and drive sales. However, poor social media marketing reflects badly on your company. It makes you look unprofessional, and as a result, customers will be less likely to follow your pages or make a purchase. Therefore, you must spend a certain amount of time investing in cultivating a strong social media presence that can drive sales and help you build a loyal following of customers. Here’s how!

Post Consistently

To build a following, you need to ensure that you have a strong online presence through posting consistently. However, you also need to ensure that you do not overwhelm them with content by posting more than once a day. On average, posting 5 times a week is the best way to reach new audiences. Your posts should vary each day – sometimes advertising products, and others sharing useful information/content that would appeal to your ideal customer – such as motivational quotes.

Think about the image.

Whenever you are posting on social media, you have to ensure that the posts – images, graphics, and text – represent your brand well. They should represent the kind of services you offer clearly, and follow a clear theme or aesthetic as this will make your feed look more appealing. For example, when designing graphics, you should try to use colors that match your companies’ logo.

Pay attention to your metrics.

You need to pay attention to the reach you are achieving through your posts. Your reach refers to the number of people that are seeing and reacting to your posts and also following any links you share. This allows you to gain a greater understanding of what is working and what isn’t working in regards to your social media. One way to do this is through an online-dashboard, similar to those provided by Whatagraph. The Whatagraph dashboards provide you with up to date information including data on who is looking at your accounts when they are looking and what people are searching to find you. When using their services, you will be able to spend your money more intelligently – as you know which platforms will gain you the most exposure/sales and can therefore invest in promoting them further. Visit their website for more details.

4: Build a relationship

Whenever you are posting on social media, it is also important that you take the time to communicate with your followers as this will allow you to build a relationship with them. When you build a positive relationship with customers, they are more likely to trust you and make a purchase. You can build relationships over social media by liking and responding to their comments, posting Instagram stories that allow them to ask questions, or even corresponding through direct messages.