How Much Time Do You Spend on the Internet Each Day?

We can’t imagine our lives without social media. From the time we get up until we sleep, our phone is always around. In addition, today’s Internet user spends the majority of those 3 hours and 34 minutes on the six biggest popular social media platforms. People in the Philippines spend the most time on social media, at 3 hours and 57 minutes each day, according to GlobalWebIndex.

Brazilians take second place with a time of 3:39:39. There are just 48 minutes online allocated to the Japanese. During April through September, 83% of all netizens used social media.

The Number of Hours Spent on Facebook

This year, there will be more than 4 billion social media users worldwide. Facebook is the most popular social media site, mostly because it allows users to connect. However, we still spend much time on social networking sites, whether posting a picture or streaming a movie. A 2021 study found that adults in the United States spend an average of 33 minutes a day on Facebook.

Lengthier ones often follow shorter visits. In 2018, the average daily time spent on the Facebook mobile app was 58 minutes to put this into perspective. It’s not a surprise, as 98.350 percent of Facebook visitors use their mobile devices to access the service. The growing amount of time people spend on their phones each day is largely due to improvements in the network.

When you’re on the go, you can now scroll through your social media feeds at any time. Even on feature phones, there are tens of millions of active accounts. According to ComScore, only 1.7% of Facebook users use a computer or laptop to access the site. The “Your Time on Facebook” app is available for Android and iOS users to see how much time they have left on the network. In the Preferences and Privacy section, you’ll find it.

As a result, it might also reveal if you devote more time to the site than your peers. It’s there to serve as a gentle reminder that there’s more to life than just keeping up with your friends on Facebook.

YouTube Time Spent

According to RouterCtrl YouTube has the highest number of users but it is still in the second position in the “most popular social media” category. A whopping 79 percent of the world’s Internet users have access to YouTube. On the other hand, video and streaming platforms are visited by 86 percent of all web users. As far as their reasons for coming to the site, most cite entertainment as their primary motivation.

Furthermore, Future source Consulting revealed intriguing data on UK consumers aged 3 to 16 in its recent report. Over 10% of them claim to spend more than three hours a day on YouTube. The average individual spends 1 hour and 24 milliseconds a day on YouTube, according to Digital Marketing research conducted in the year 2020. As a result, 70% of all YouTube views are viewed on smartphones or tablets.

According to YouTube’s 2018 stats, their 1.8 billion members spent an average of about one hour a day on their smartphones watching videos in 2018. In August of this year, the video giant introduced a feature that lets users see how much energy they spend each day on the platform. It’s easy to do a self-check.

An Analysis of How Much Time People Spend On Social Media

According to a GlobalWebIndex graph, 58% of individuals in North America use social media to keep in touch with their friends and loved ones. To see Chat and WhatsApp have such a higher consumption rate isn’t that surprising. Seventy-two percent of all online consumers use the former, while 66 percent use the latter. The reason for this is quite evident.

Because we are social beings, we require other people to be a part of our lives. In today’s world, contacting other people is just a few touches away. Why do these apps function so well? Because their business strategy is founded on a fundamental human need.

How Much Time Do WhatsApp Users Spend on Social Media?

According to some estimates, WhatsApp has overtaken Messenger in recent years. More than 2 billion people worldwide use WhatsApp regularly. WhatsApp is used for 2 billion minutes of talk time every day, according to an estimate by the website Expanded Ramblings. Being the most popular messaging app in 190 economies comes as no surprise.

WhatsApp users in the United States spent an average of 28.4 minutes a day on social media in 2016. 18.8 million people were using the service at the time. It is estimated that there will be 190 million users there in the United States alone by 2020, and that number is expected to rise to 85.8 million by 2023. “How many hours do we spend on the internet?” is a question many of us have questioned ourselves at some point. Social media will only continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.

Instagram Time Spent Per Day on Estimate

Instagram’s global user base topped 1 billion in 2018. The population of the world is close to 2 billion people. A whopping 11.01 percent. Of Internet users are Instagram users. Nonetheless, May 2021 Instagram figures shed insight on the app’s enormous growth? According to social media analytics, the average person’s Instagram account spends 30 seconds a day on the network.

According to statistics, we can get a clear image of how much time people spend on the Internet. According to Social Pilot’s numbers in January 2019, Instagram users spent an average of 10 min a day on the platform. Not just the most active users were considered while computing this average.