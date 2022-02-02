Photo by Tranmautritam from Pexels

Indeed, many students use different websites to learn new skills and get help with their assignments. However, there are also a lot of websites that help teachers prepare for new lessons, download books, install helpful tools on their desktops, etc. So, let’s dive deeper and explore the best websites that can easily impress any college teacher by their helpfulness. Using these sites can quickly reduce the time needed to prepare for new lectures. Also, they can help enhance the quality of learning and students’ skills assessment.

National Science Teachers Association

The NTSA (National Science Teachers Association) is a popular organization that was founded in 1944. It is a union of educators who strive to promote excellence in learning. Their main goal is to enhance educational processes to make them more effective. Since no ideal point can be reached, they constantly work hard to make teaching more effective. The organization involves over 40,000 educators who contribute their time and efforts to create a powerful resource for teachers who want to improve how they spread knowledge.

The site offers a ton of useful scientific publications on different topics. However, the publications are not dull. To enhance students’ desire to dive deeper into science, most of the topics are interesting and related to students’ real lives. In addition, there are a lot of different lesson plans so that teachers can find useful materials for their lessons. Besides, there are a lot of exciting blog posts to discover recent news in the education industry and tools for tutors to network with each other.

TeacherTube

Learning new skills is more effective by watching videos because they combine visual and audio information. Unfortunately, no video hostings are focused on learning materials. Therefore, the TeacherTube has been created.

Unlike other learning platforms that share video lessons online, TeacherTube isn’t focused on students. Instead, the platform aims to help tutors get helpful learning insights and hints. The videos shared on the site help tutors make their learning programs more focused and remove unnecessary facts that don’t help students grasp new material. In addition, thanks to convenient navigation, tutors can easily find learning materials on different topics.

CosmoLearning

Two siblings created this platform in 2006. Since they didn't want to spend time searching for materials, they decided to find helpful information online. Unfortunately, they had to waste a lot of time to find good study materials. Therefore, they decided to create a web portal that gathers all the exciting and helpful publications related to science. Next year, they decided to transform their site into a powerful teacher resource. One of the main principles they followed, creating their platform, is free education. Therefore, all the materials shared on the site can be downloaded at no charge.

There are thousands of videos, tutorials, documentaries, books, and guides on the website. Tutors can find educational materials on any topic on the site with ease. Users can select a science to narrow the search using the left sidebar. Nevertheless, a search bar offers the ability to find the required materials in a few seconds. Using the site, tutors can find a lot of excellent courses, images, and documentaries to enhance their knowledge and get exciting materials to share with students.

Ted-Ed

Ted-Ed is a popular platform for sharing knowledge online. It has a separate section for educators. After navigating to the website, teachers click on the “Educators Start Here” button. The site’s sections offer the opportunity to access different sources to improve the learning process. For example, tutors can explore hundreds of video lessons that can help boost the desire of learners to explore new things. They can quickly sort all the lessons by picking a required subject from a drop-down list.

For example, there are a lot of videos on how to gain paper writing skills. If no lessons match the requirements, tutors can easily create new ones using the platform. They can get pre-made videos or animations and edit them upon need. They can add multiple questions, quizzes and integrate other learning materials.

Educators can engage their students to share their ideas with others using the platform. It helps develop essential skills, especially for those who want to become entrepreneurs after finishing their education. The platform offers a detailed guide on how to present ideas properly. Meanwhile, teachers also can use the platform to create presentations and share their thoughts and ideas with students.