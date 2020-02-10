In the age of information technology, we live increasingly busy lives. Modern people need help with their everyday tasks, from cleaning houses to ensuring security. And there’s nothing that can perform these tasks better than a smart home robot.

The robots in our homes are not just small toys that entertain us, and surely not the scary monsters popular culture made them be. Instead, they can be found everywhere: in the counter, hiding your small kitchen TV, in the windows, opening and closing the blinders at your request, in the table legs, lifting the desktop to the comfortable height. Most of them need a control box. However, there is already a trend of building in WiFi into your smart robots so that you could control them using nothing but your smartphone while not even being at home. These little helpers create a golden opportunity for a busy working person who wants to ensure their house is safe while they’re away.

Robots of the future

Smart home robots are the future because they are versatile and can be used for a variety of tasks, from dirty to boring to even dangerous. Or the ones that combine all three: consider cleaning your windows. Don’t think of robots as just humanoid or toy-looking machines. Of course, your Roomba is a robot, as is your smartphone-controlled lawnmower. But a smart home robot can also be invisible, like a mechanism that controls the temperature in your home. With these robots, your house becomes truly smart.

Home robots owe their versatility in part to the little mechanisms known as electric linear actuators. They allow mechanisms to perform simple straight-line movements and thus are used in every home or office robot. They don’t use a lot of energy or can even go green. Not all of the actuators are good form home and office use. Here https://progressiveactuators.com/product-industry/home-office/ you may find the list of actuators and their characteristic for this category.

How to choose a linear actuator for a DIY home robot?

It’s important to make sure the linear actuators in your robots correspond to several crucial requirements. First of all, they should be noiseless since you don’t want to be startled every time one of your robots starts working. Second, compact size is not just a benefit anymore; it’s a necessity for a modern user since it allows to make your robots unnoticeable and save storage space. Finally, simplicity is a benefit. To save money, installing simple smart mechanisms such as linear actuators can be done on a DIY basis. Still, despite how good you are with a screwdriver or how much time you have on your hands, you don’t want to spend it all installing and customizing the robots. The best electric actuator is the one that can be plugged in and instantly working.

Summary

Obviously, robotics is the future since there are tasks that people try to avoid because they are tedious, messy, or mundane. With the invention of a Roomba, the new trend in consumer technology became apparent. Soon enough, smart home robots will become as casual as smartphones: this tendency is already catching up in developed countries. Moreover, the robots in our homes and offices will continue to get smaller and less noticeable. This corresponds well with the decreasing spaces we live in and growing utility bills. Soon enough, there won’t be a single piece of furniture not equipped with a smart robot, and this will undoubtedly make our lives so much easier.