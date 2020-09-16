7 Robots to Help You Do Your Household Chores

Image by Markus Distelrath from Pixabay

Modern technologies have been slowly making their way into our lives. These days it’s even hard to imagine our day without the use of our gadgets. They are basically about to become our best friends. We all rely on our smartphones and laptops for, well, pretty much anything. Though, how about robots? You heard it right. We speak about actual robots here. Don’t worry, if you feel like missing out on the newest tech development, we are here to help you. Robots will soon become the mundane reality of our households. Here are 7 robots to help you with the household chores that you can buy right now!

Smart Vacuum

Let’s start with one of the most popular home robots. A smart vacuum has made a revolution when it was first released. People were obsessed with this little round robot moving freely all-around your house. Somehow the little guy instantly got the love and acceptance of everybody. It is fun to observe, and can, in a way, serve you as a pet if you don’t have any. Though, don’t think it’s all they can do. Modern smart vacuums do their work perfectly. Reaching everywhere you’ve never cleaned. They are silent, fast, and efficient. They don’t even cost that much. We highly recommend getting one. They make your life so much easier.

Autonomous Lawnmower

The times when you were expected to hire your neighbor’s son to take care of your lawn are coming to an end. We are getting liberated from such ordinary tasks. Now robots can do this for us! An autonomous lawnmower is nothing new, though they are still quite a rare thing in the suburbs. We want to change that. They are convenient, easy to use, quiet, and fun to watch. The latter, of course, is optional. Though we do argue they are really fun to observe. A robot can recognize obstacles, so you don’t have to worry about it harming itself or the lawn. You can also set specific boundaries to make sure your garden is safe.

Laundry Folding Robot

Among all the robots on this list, the laundry folding robot fascinates me the most. It is a true tech revolution. You just put some clothes into the machine, wait for a few seconds, and receive a perfectly folded item of clothes! How is that even possible? Anyway, whether you believe it or not, the robot can fold your entire laundry basket of clothes in less than 5 minutes. Every one of us needs a helper like this.

Smart Iron

Speaking of laundry, how annoying proceeding with the ironing of your washed clothes. It takes ages. It's boring. It's so complicated. If you are like me, you'll never achieve a perfectly ironed shirt on the first try, or even third. Well, no more of that. If you are desperate to delegate this chore to someone else, a smart iron robot can be to your disposal.

Robotic Gutter Cleaner

Is there anything on this list that we hate doing more than cleaning our gutters? I seriously doubt that. This is exactly why robotic gutter cleaners have been invented. They are efficient, fast, and productive. Cleaning gutters yourself can also be rather risky. Using these robots is completely safe. You control the robot remotely. All it takes from you is to put the robot into the gutter and it starts twisting and moving forward. These motions are great for getting rid of everything from the dry leaves to all the mud and dust.

Pool Cleaning Robot

Those who have pools in their backyard know how much trouble they actually cause. A good pool Roomba can help you with those problems. A pool cleaning robot can swim on the water surface and absorb all items that fall into a pool, such as leaves, flowers, etc. It can also clean the walls and floor of the pool. This way you don’t have to worry about the quality of the water. Your pool Roomba will take care of it.

Cleansebot. A bed cleaning robot

Do you know how much bacteria lives in your bed? Well, if you don’t know, it doesn’t mean they are not there. The warm and humid environment is great for fast spread dust mites as well. Hence, those who are allergic to dust will find this robot a lifesaver. Literally. Whatever may live under those bedsheets, this little robot will take care of it. You can even take it with you on vacation or business trips. Its small size and light design will be no problem for you.