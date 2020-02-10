Exam Preparation: Strategies for Writing Academic Papers

Photo by Startup Stock Photos from Pexels

Your tutor assigned you a challenging and lengthy-term paper that makes you feel stressed? Does the process of crafting your final paper seem to be intimidating for you? Are you looking for winning strategies that will help you turn in a good paper?

You are not alone. Thousands of students feel the same way. But how do they cope with this kind of challenge? Well, some of them buy term papers online to avoid the headache of completing these tough assignments altogether. CustomWritings is one of the most reliable paper writing services where students can get professional academic assistance.

Others follow these proven strategies that we’ve compiled in this post for you to get inspiration.

Kill Procrastination

Start to prepare for your exam early. It may sound obvious. However, procrastination is one of the main reasons why students fall short on their way to prepare for exams properly. Don’t make the same mistake.

Start the preparation process ASAP. It will give you tons of advantages. You’ll be more confident and feel less stressed.

Plan Your Exam Preparation & Create a Schedule You Can Follow

Time management and mapping out your schedule can increase your productivity dramatically.

Create a list of everything you need to do to prepare for your exam properly.

Think of how much time you have for all the activities you put on your list.

Prioritize them.

Split them into small tasks.

Map out your schedule to be able to complete these small tasks on a regular basis.

Of course, these tips are basic. But you’ve got the idea.

Get Together with Your Classmates to Study

Studying in a group can be a very powerful strategy for exam preparation if you use it in the right way. Don’t talk about other topics. Focus on what you should do to succeed in completing your exam paper.

Here’s a shortlist of what you can do while studying in a group:

Compare your notes.

Dig into the past papers and explore them.

Share your insights on various topics.

Generate ideas on how to answer different exam questions.

Answer questions in turn.

Studying in a group triggers more responsibility and accountability. That’s why it’s a very effective way of keeping yourself organized and motivated.

Explore Past Papers

Past papers can be a real gold mine. They can give you deep insights on what types of questions you should focus on during your exam preparation. More importantly, they give you samples of good answers to those questions. Use them in a creative way to understand 20% of the most important things to focus on. Implement the 80/20 principle.

Keep Yourself Organized and Focused During the Exam

Of course, the stress during the exam can reach its peak. However, it’s very important to be able to handle it. Keep yourself organized and focused.

Once you get the instructions from your tutor read them carefully.

Analyze what you need to highlight.

Think about how much time you’ll need to cover each question.

Split the time into chunks.

Focus on one question at a time.

Don’t forget to leave some time for editing and reviewing everything before you turn in your exam paper.

If you have a multiple-choice test on top of your essay writing assignment, complete it first. It may give you some great insights on what to highlight in your paper.

Pay Attention to the Structure of Your Exam Paper

This is a very important aspect. If your writing is good and backed with reasonable arguments but it has a poor structure, you can end up with a lower grade. Don’t let it happen.

Always pay attention to the structure of the paper. At a minimum, it should have at least these 3 parts: Introduction, the body part, conclusion.

The body part should have a thesis statement with the main idea of your paper incorporated into it. In the best case, your thesis statement should be backed up by at least 2-3 relevant and strong arguments.

Highlight Both Sides of the Arguments

Here’s one of the most common mistakes that most students make. They take an argument and present it only in one way without highlighting its opposite side.

The goal of the paper is not to prove your tutor you are right. Its goal is to show your tutor your writing, research, and analytical skills.

Highlighting both sides of the arguments will do much better. It will prove your ability to make an in-depth analysis and approach things from different perspectives.

Use Proper Citation Style

Formatting is super important. Make sure you tailor your exam paper in a way that completely matches the given formatting style.

Double-Check Everything

Save some time for editing and double-checking. Doing so may save you from turning in a paper with typos and errors.

Conclusion

Term papers have a big impact on your final score. So, you should always do your best to hit the highest grade possible.

In this blog post, we’ve highlighted some of the most effective and proven strategies that students use to make their life easier while facing this big challenge.

Now you know them too. Implement them to see what works best for you.