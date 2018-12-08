Kodi, a free streaming platform that happens to stream Free Movies, TV Shows, Live TV, etc. The reason why it makes it the most interesting app is that of its open-source feature. With all that features within Kodi, it is hard to deny it’s important in the streaming world. However, even Kodi has vulnerabilities which are the reason why you require the best VPN for Kodi.

In this guide, I have discussed 3 reasons why VPN is important when streaming on Kodi that you need to explore.

Securely Watching Free Movies and TV Shows

Watching free Movies and TV Shows without the permission of copyright holders is a heinous crime. It is punishable by law as it can result in at least 6-months imprisonment and a hefty fine.

Since Kodi is able to stream Free Movies, TV Shows, Live TV, and Live Sport, you would definitely need a VPN to stay protected. It will be a big gamble to keep streaming on Kodi without someone looking after you.

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are constantly tracking your activities online and they know which sites you visited, which app you opened, etc. These ISPs are also aware if you’re accessing any free content, which is why they throttle your internet speed.

To avoid any of these things, you need to get a VPN. It will encrypt your traffic with the help of 256-bit encryption feature. As a result, your ISPs would not be able to see what you’re doing online, and that is why you can securely watch free movies and TV shows on Kodi.

Geo-blocked Content on Kodi

Kodi has an immense library of Live TV category that will allow you to watch live channels from anywhere around the world with respect to whichever country you want to choose. However, if you’re living in the US and wants to access the European channel, that is only possible if you have a VPN.

You see, even though Kodi streaming is absolutely free, it has its certain restrictions and rules that must be followed. Never has it occurred that Kodi allows you to access certain video content outside of your country region without the use of a VPN.

Channels such as NFL, FOX, CBC, BBC iPlayer, and others are geographically restricted and it can only be played in their respective country. Now if you’re wondering how a VPN will help you unblock the content? By simply connecting to the server of the country that you would like to watch its video content.

Prevent Kodi from Getting Hacked

As discussed earlier, Kodi is itself a streaming player and it would not stream Movies, TV Shows, or Live TV unless you add Kodi add-ons into it. These add-ons would then help fetch stream from the internet and brings you videos.

But what if you happen to install add-ons that are malicious and non-trustable? This is where it gets interesting. Kodi users never know if they are downloading something that would cause their privacy to be compromised.

Since these add-ons are developed by third-party developers, therefore there is always a possibility that you are being monitored. However, there’s always a solution to everything.

Getting equipped yourself with a VPN would do you a lot of good. The reason why I say this is because it has an encryption of 256-bit that prevents hackers to spy on your system and against malicious files. With a VPN, your system, online privacy, and identity are at huge risk when streaming with Kodi.

The Wrap Up

Kodi may be the best streaming app there is on the internet today, but it has its downsides as I have discussed in the above guide. The solution that I have found common with the 3 problems of Kodi, you require a VPN that has 256-bit encryption.