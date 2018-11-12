What is Machine Learning Going to Do – Artificial Intelligence is Here in Digital Marketing!

While computer scientists have been advertising Artificial Intelligence for more than half a century, the technology is just beginning to uncover its true potential. Despite all the hype, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision and natural language processing have, silently, become entrenched in many people’s daily routines. These innovations have brought with them new abilities to automate tasks, analyze data and connect dots in our lives.

Without even understanding it, people have become habituated to interacting with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence would be the ultimate version of Google. The ultimate search engine that would understand everything on the web. It would understand exactly what you wanted, and it would give you the right thing.” — Larry Page, Co-Founder of Google

Several industry specialists have reached an agreement that AI in marketing and sales will eventually transform its work. A survey in July 2017 commissioned by Emarsys and conducted by Forrester Research found that roughly 8 out of 10 retail marketers worldwide believed that AI could revolutionize the marketer’s role, and had the potential to advance efficiency and usefulness, make marketing more tactical and enable staff to focus on value-generating tasks.

A survey of June 2017 entitled “Attitudes Toward the Effect of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Marketing” found that about 86% of respondents voted for that AI “Makes marketing teams more efﬁcient”, whilst, 79% of respondents voted for “changes the role of marketing toward more strategic work”.

The Advantages of Using Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing

Enhanced efficiency in learning the underlying relationships between disparate datasets over traditional methods, which require complex modeling and coding. Upgraded accuracy for evidently defined processes that, otherwise, involve a lot of manual processing. Ability to handle a huge amount of data with several attributes , for instance, customer behavior data, multichannel and multi-device data, complex product data and fraud detection. More granularity in orchestration such as customer segmentation, sentiment analysis and personalization. Frequent algorithm refreshes such as more than a few times a day to capture the transient fluctuations in customer and market behavior. Brings new insights and better data analysis. Agencies and other consultants are stepping up to the plate, beefing up their technical resources and forging technology partnerships to help their clients navigate the dizzying array of AI and marketing solutions . Makes an organization more creative best practices for marketers include: clearly defining business goals, thoroughly understanding the technology, planning, having the right data and using Artificial Intelligence ethically. Help our organization make better management decisions A robust ecosystem of prepackaged APIs, open-source software and cloud-based platforms is helping accelerate Artificial Intelligence adoption, bringing new capabilities to speed-up, personalize marketing campaigns and scale in more economical ways .



How Are Marketers Using AI Today?

Marketers are using the systems in a variety of ways. Here, are various ways that eMarketers can benefit from it: