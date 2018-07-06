Zero In With Digital Marketing

For every business, a website has become as necessary as the product itself. The website is so much more than a showcase of products and services. Using the latest in technology, websites have taken on a stronger role in marketing. Digital marketing has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI)and effectively pooled many key values and variables to develop successful strategies to draw people to your website. AI uses different methods and formulas to consider acceptable outcomes much like a human would, only often with more success both with regard to workload and outcome. Machine learning involves a multitude of data sets that the machine pulls information from in order to solve problems and make suggestions. Some of the learned skills that help in digital marketing are connected to search optimization, ad targeting, and lead generation.

The Natural Way

Organic and AI don’t sound like they could ever go together. Organic intimates a natural occurrence. In marketing that signifies that the process isn’t paid for or influenced, but happens by basic cause and effect. Artificial Intelligence seems to indicate a certain control factor. However, in reality, it’s the machine’s ability to use keywords and phrases when placed in the right location and at just the right frequency within a website to cause a natural selection. When a targeted audience types in certain phrases or words, specific websites will pull up earlier on the search list and thereby have the benefit of being selected and visited more frequently than those lower on the list. These are only manipulated by the strategy of proper word placement. The effect is tremendously successful and this method draws the clients that are specifically looking for certain products and services.

The Face Of the Customer

Using several sources of input, AI is able to target customers for certain relevant ads. Because people of creatures of habit and swayed by their cultures and backgrounds, targeting a client base becomes simple for AI using key data components such as

Specific activities and behaviors connected to past purchases

Narrow fields of statistical and social demographics like sex, income, and race

Personal psychographic considerations like opinions, values, and interests

By zeroing in on human-specific elements, the customer field becomes so much more relevant and reachable. Suddenly, a website is speaking to a specific group of people who fit the profile of who you are trying to reach. The whole experience becomes much more personal and comfortable for the consumer and these small business websites will be a place they want to return to again and again.

Taking the Lead

Using lead generation, AI compiles information on customers regarding their interests or past searches of certain items or services. Following this line of thinking, it becomes simple to predict what a customer may choose to use in the future or what might trigger them to make a purchase. This data then translates to lists of potential clients who would most benefit from receiving sales ads, e-newsletters and other helpful marketing tools that effectively draw them to your website. All of this is possible just by pooling relative data. No more cold leads, just target-specific marketing.

Machine learning brings diverse resources of information into the picture to help your company website discover the different patterns of customer behaviors. This builds a marketing approach that not only relies on what and where consumers are buying but goes further to understand the why, making the marketing more relevant and less obvious. The customer will feel that the advertising is more personal than intrusive. Because the data is always evolving and growing, so will your client base to give you a steady stream of new and potential customers.