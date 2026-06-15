Can a Business Avoid Liability by Blaming Your Shoes?

After a slippery-floor accident, a business may quickly look for reasons to blame the injured person. One common argument is that the fall happened because of the victim’s shoes. The business or insurance company may claim the shoes had smooth soles, worn tread, high heels, poor grip, or were not appropriate for the location.

However, blaming someone’s shoes does not automatically protect a business from liability. If the floor was wet, greasy, over-polished, poorly cleaned, or unsafe in another way, the property owner may still be responsible. Injured victims may want to speak with the Law Offices of Jay S. Knispel to understand how evidence can help challenge unfair blame after a slippery-floor accident.

Why Businesses Blame Footwear

Shoes are easy to criticize after a fall. They are personal, visible, and simple for an insurance company to discuss. An adjuster may argue that the injured person would not have fallen if they had worn different shoes.

This argument can shift attention away from the real issue. Instead of focusing on the floor, the warning signs, the cleaning routine, or the spill, the business may try to make the accident seem like the victim’s fault.

Shoes Are Only One Part of the Story

A fall usually involves more than one factor. Footwear may matter, but so does the condition of the floor. A person can slip while wearing ordinary shoes if the surface is wet, oily, waxy, or covered with cleaning residue.

Lighting, floor material, warning signs, mats, and foot traffic may also matter. A full investigation should look at the entire scene, not just what the injured person had on their feet.

Businesses Must Expect Normal Footwear

Stores, restaurants, hotels, offices, and apartment buildings invite many different people onto their property. Visitors may wear sneakers, boots, flats, sandals, dress shoes, or heels. A business cannot expect every customer to wear slip-resistant work shoes.

The important question is whether the floor was reasonably safe for ordinary visitors. If a floor is so slick that normal shoes cannot safely cross it, the problem may be the floor, not the footwear.

The Floor Condition May Be the Main Problem

A dangerous floor can cause a person to lose traction suddenly. Water near an entrance, grease near a restaurant area, wax buildup in a lobby, spilled products in an aisle, or residue from cleaning products can all create a slipping hazard.

A business may try to separate the shoes from the floor condition. However, the better question is whether the floor should have been cleaned, dried, repaired, blocked off, or marked with a warning before someone fell.

Worn Shoes Do Not Automatically End a Claim

Insurance companies may point to worn soles and claim that the shoes caused the accident. But many people wear shoes with normal wear. That does not give a business permission to ignore an unsafe floor.

The issue is whether the shoes were truly unreasonable or whether the floor was unsafe. If the surface was slippery because of a spill, wax, water, or poor maintenance, the business may still share responsibility.

High Heels or Dress Shoes Are Not Automatic Fault

Businesses may also blame high heels, sandals, or dress shoes. They may say the footwear increased the chance of falling. Sometimes footwear can be discussed in a claim, but it does not automatically defeat the case.

Many businesses expect customers to arrive in everyday shoes. Restaurants, event spaces, hotels, offices, and retail stores regularly serve people wearing dress shoes or heels. Their floors should still be maintained with reasonable safety in mind.

New York Allows Fault to Be Shared

In New York, more than one party can share fault for an accident. This means a business may argue that the injured person’s shoes contributed to the fall. At the same time, the injured person may argue that the floor was unsafe.

If both sides share blame, compensation may be reduced based on the percentage of fault. However, the claim does not automatically disappear just because the business mentions shoes.

Photos Can Help Explain What Happened

After a fall, photos can be very useful. Pictures of the floor may show liquid, wax buildup, glare, dirt, missing mats, warning signs, or other hazards. Photos of the surrounding area can also show lighting, entrances, displays, or where the fall happened.

Photos of the shoes may help too. They can show that the shoes were ordinary, intact, and suitable for normal walking. Preserving the shoes after the accident may be helpful if the business later tries to blame them.

Witnesses May Support the Victim’s Version

Witnesses can help show that the floor was the real problem. Another customer may have slipped in the same area. An employee may have said the floor was recently mopped. A tenant may know the lobby often became slick after polishing.

These statements can make it harder for the business to claim the accident happened only because of footwear. If others noticed the floor was slippery, the shoe-blame argument may become weaker.

Video Footage Can Be Powerful Evidence

Surveillance video may show the injured person walking normally before slipping. It may also show other people losing balance, stepping carefully, or avoiding the same area.

Video can also show whether employees walked past a spill, cleaned the floor, moved a warning sign, or ignored a dangerous condition. Because video may be erased quickly, it should be requested as soon as possible.

Maintenance Records May Reveal Neglect

A business may blame shoes because it does not want attention on its own cleaning practices. Maintenance records can show when the floor was inspected, mopped, waxed, buffed, or repaired.

If records are missing, incomplete, or inconsistent, that may raise questions. If the floor had recently been polished or treated with chemicals, the products and procedures used may need closer review.

Medical Records Show the Fall Was Serious

A business may also try to minimize the injury. Medical records can help show the true impact of the fall. Emergency care, X-rays, MRIs, therapy notes, surgery records, and work restrictions can connect the accident to the harm suffered.

Slippery-floor falls can cause wrist fractures, knee injuries, hip injuries, shoulder tears, back injuries, concussions, and facial trauma. A clear medical record helps show why the claim should not be dismissed.

When the Evidence Pushes Back Against Blame

A business cannot always avoid liability by blaming a customer’s shoes. Footwear may be one detail in the case, but it does not erase a wet floor, missing warning signs, poor cleaning, wax buildup, or ignored maintenance problems.

The best response to shoe-blaming is evidence. Photos, video footage, witness statements, maintenance records, incident reports, and medical documents can help show what really caused the fall. If the floor was unsafe for ordinary customers, the business may still be responsible for the injuries that followed.