From AI to Immersive Experiences: Technologies Reshaping Digital Entertainment

Entertainment is constantly at the forefront of new technological developments. Even movie-making alone has seen new technologies advance by leaps and bounds, with directors like James Cameron co-developing systems such as the Fusion 3D camera.

It’s not just Hollywood pushing the boundaries, either. Several industries are moving ahead and working to reshape digital entertainment with the goal of making it more immersive, more exciting, and simply heaps more fun:

Online Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is the single most popular form of gaming entertainment. Not only is it the largest format of gaming by player number, but it’s also the most lucrative. In a recent report from Newzoo and Sensor Tower, the mobile gaming industry brought in a staggering $103 billion in 2025.

This number surpasses not just the revenue of console gaming as a whole or PC gaming, but the combined revenue of the two. 2025 is the first year this has happened, and it’s largely down to the increase in developers and also the huge boost in phone capabilities. Some phones are even being marketed today as gaming mobiles.

Blending Mobile Gaming with Real-World Experiences

One of the reasons why mobile gaming has made such a huge leap forward is due to its never-ending push towards offering an immersive experience. You can go to a Canadian online casino, for example, and not only see the latest online slots games, but also play classic casino games like blackjack live in high definition.

On-The-Go AAA Gaming

Between 5G and the more powerful Snapdragon processing chip, mobile phones are now capable of handling complex, in-depth, and graphically stunning games on the go. This has made it possible for gamers to enjoy sessions in shorter goes, whenever the mood strikes.

Simul-Cam

Movies have constantly pushed what’s possible, leading the charge in technologies that range from practical to CGI to now AI. One of the more interesting tools, however, are the ones that combine traditional filmmaking with new technologies, like the Simul-Cam, which was initially developed for Avatar.

This camera system essentially allows the director and filmmakers to view live action footage and computer-generated virtual environments at the same time, allowing for that creative edge and fluidity that comes from on-site filmmaking to more complex digital visuals.

Performance Capture

Whether it’s for games, movies, or TV, one technology that’s making our digital entertainment more immersive is performance capture. Performance capture is changing the game for all types of digital characters, from video game characters all the way to cartoon avatars.

Performance capture allows entertainment makers to capture the nuance that and full body experience of a live performance, and then translate it into that new medium with high fidelity. The finished result is a fully immersive, engaging product.

AI

AI is a new frontier that’s set to change the way people make movies, though we haven’t yet seen just how. Current uses include filling out a scene with generative AI. This way, filmmakers can zoom out of a shot and fill in the missing edges without needing to reshoot. The technology is, of course, still incredibly new, so filmmakers have a while yet to figure out how AI fits into workflows, where it’s best implemented, and how to use it in ways that boost creativity and the final work.