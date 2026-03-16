Ways that Advanced Tech is Reshaping Marketing and Sales

It doesn’t matter what industry you work in; there’s no denying that tech is reshaping the way that things are done. Marketing and sales departments are often the ones who are leading the charge here as well, so it’s important for your business to keep up. If you want to find out more, take a look below.

Social Media is the Way To Go

If you want to market your business, then social media is the way to go. Social media has been around for decades, and marketing teams have been adopting tech for years. With that said, there’s been a huge shift in customer focus. In this day and age, most consumers are using social media channels to keep in touch with friends, as well as to make purchasing decisions. Social media is also one of the most important marketing channels that businesses use. At the end of the day, all social channels are invaluable when it comes to sales campaigns as they help to drive sales and they also attract new business. Thanks to advances in technology, sales and marketing teams also have access to data that was once unattainable. The fact that sentiment analysis can be used to try and reveal the interactions customers are having means people can now make more strategic decisions than ever moving forward, which is great to say the least.

Redefining Relationships

If you look at how things worked many years ago, you will notice that the realm of technology was confined to the marketing department alone. Today however, marketing and sales teams are now taking more responsibility for the tech that they use, and teams also have way more influence over them as well. This means that the overall relationships that marketers and sales teams have has transformed quite drastically. People can also collaborate with different departments and they can also take advantage of new technological investments.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality has also brought about a whole new range of marketing opportunities. AR has been around for a very long time but it’s only recently started being used for marketing. It’s now also more accessible to businesses across the world. Marketing campaigns can now go way beyond images or even video content, and they are being used to provide more immersive experiences for consumers. Tech is also able to open up a whole new world for businesses as it means they can share their products and services, while also moving forward with confidence.

AI is Playing a Huge Part

AI is also becoming more commonplace as time goes on. Marketing and sales teams are finding new tech to be useful for customer interactions, and every aspect of the journey can also be enhanced overall. This means that customer services and advertising can be done with ease. Sales teams are not only using AI to try and reduce the amount of time they spend answering questions, but they are also using it to try to enhance workflow. Businesses are also adopting technology to try to build stronger relationships while reducing the overall manpower needed to get things done. Marketing activities can be improved through AI, but at the same time, personalised product recommendations can also be made, especially with things like advertising. Advanced platforms like Lucidpic are also allowing marketers to create footage and images of people across different settings, meaning that if someone has a single image of themselves, or of an AI-generated person, that image can be used across every setting imaginable, which opens the door to more complex marketing campaigns, as well as more authenticity online.

AI and Live Feeds

As time goes on, more and more people are using AI and live footage to try to showcase their products as well as their services. This helps to add a sense of immediacy, and it also allows people to interact and respond in real-time. Marketers and sales teams are having to tweak their strategies to try to account for this, as well as creating live video content to try to keep up with the current trends. For a lot of businesses, AI has a huge role to play here, whether it’s used for idea generation or whether it’s used as a way to try and pinpoint target demographics. AI can also be used to try to create better video scripts, which goes a long way when it comes to creating full marketing campaigns that have a lot of creative flair overall.

Small Businesses are Stepping Up

Interestingly, we are also seeing a number of small businesses step up and try to use AI to their advantage. Of course, small businesses are really driving things forward with AI, and it’s certainly interesting to see how tech is becoming more accessible to demographics like this as well. At one point, AI was only available to those who had the budget to pay for it, but as time goes on, tech is not only becoming more affordable but also more accessible, which is great to say the least. For businesses to be successful, keeping up with ever-changing technology and learning how to embrace new challenges is so important. For sales and marketing teams, staying ahead is so important, and companies have to make sure that they are doing what they can to surpass the expectations of their customers.

So as you can see, it’s so important that you try and do what you can to not only use tech to your advantage, but to also make sure that you are not overlooking the small ways that it can help your business, especially when it comes to marketing. If you want to find out more about how your business can use tech, then it’s wise to look into the tech that is available and how it could benefit you. Over-investing is a big mistake, and if you don’t take note of your needs, then you may find that you end up adopting tech that simply serves no purpose to you. Not only will this add to your workload, but it will also make your business more inefficient, so there’s a fine line to walk here.