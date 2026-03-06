The 8 Best Data Removal Services To Scrub Personal Info: 2026 Ranked

We live in a world where both personal and business data can be shared all over the web. This sounds like it shouldn’t be a thing and that anything close to this should be illegal, but it’s not. Personal identifiers are easily thrown around the world without your explicit consent.

That’s why using a reputable data removal service has become an important privacy safeguard. Broker removal tools will scan hundreds of databases to find listings containing your details. They will notice your contact details, as well as your home address and sensitive info. They will then give you the opportunity to opt out or delete whenever you are ready.

This process can significantly reduce unwanted exposures that lead to phishing attempts, fraud, and intrusive marketing. This is all without you having to lift a finger in terms of removal. Below, we have listed eight of the most credible services available in 2026, beginning with the most comprehensive solutions. We will mention pros and cons, and let you decide which is best for your situation. Let’s begin:

Protect My Data

Protect My Data is a privacy protection service that focuses primarily on removing personal data and information from hundreds of websites. They continuously scan and spot exposures with great accuracy. Completing nearly 2 million data removal requests for more than 50,000 users, they can be trusted to reduce unwanted exposure to personal details.

Users will provide identifying information for the service to scan repeatedly. When any exposure is detected, Protect My Data will send a removal request. They will then go back to monitoring for any re-listings.

Pros

A proven track record with millions of removal actions completed

Ongoing monitoring detects data reappearances

Reduces exposure to spam and identity theft

Cons

The exact list of covered sites is not publicly disclosed

Final word: The balance of automated removal and constant supervision makes it a leading choice for anyone serious about dealing with the ongoing spread of personal information

Incogni

Incogni is a subscription service launched by Surfshark in 2022. It is a subscription-based platform that automates requests to people-search sites and data brokers on your behalf. Using relevant privacy laws, it will request that your data be removed and regularly follow up.

Pros

Custom removals beyond automated lists offered

Removal from a large number of brokers

Cons

Some users reported dashboards showing completed removals that haven’t fully disappeared

No free initial plan

Final word: A reliable choice with broad broker coverage and automated opt-out execution.

DeleteMe

DeleteMe is one of the longest-established and most well-known data removal services. Operating since 2010, it combines automation with human privacy advisor intervention. The goal is ultimately to remove personal data from hundreds of broker and search sites.

Pros

A proven track record over the years

Detailed removal reports

Human-assisted removals

Cons

Coverage only focuses on the most common data brokers

Slightly higher base price

Final word: A solid, all-round contender. Perfect for people who are comfortable with quarterly rather than daily or weekly monitoring.

Optery

Optery is a service that offers flexible pricing tiers. With this platform, you will receive a free basic scan and automated removal from hundreds of broker sites. If you choose to invest more and go with higher tiers, you will experience custom removal support and comprehensive site coverage.

Pros

Tiered plans that benefit all kinds of budgets

Visible proof of removals

A free scan option

Cons

Full coverage requires the highest possible tier plan

Removal work might be slower than competitors

Final word: A flexible approach and strong visual removal tracking make it great for users who want transparency.

Privacy Bee

Privacy Bee advertises broad scanning and 24/7 monitoring that can detect data reappearance and respond promptly. It will look over thousands of broker and people-search sites.

Pros

Extensive coverage of people search sites

Comes with dashboard and risk score tools

Continuous monitoring to catch new exposures

Cons

Premium pricing tends to be higher than average

Final word: It’s a premium service option for individuals and groups who want broader site scanning.

Aura

The data removal part of Aura is just one section of a broader online security suite. Overall, this business includes identity theft monitoring, antivirus software, VPN, and many other tools. Because it’s just one piece of the pie, data broker removal coverage is smaller compared with more specialized providers.

Pros

Family plans make protection easy for groups

Data removal is combined with identity theft protection and other tools

Cons

Extra features may be unnecessary if you are only looking for data removal

Final word: This platform makes sense if you need a package that blends data cleanup with other digital security.

Kanary

Kanary provides automated scanning and removal. They also give customers a dashboard for tracking and monthly rescan cycles. A free tier comes with it as standard, but premium plans are also available with higher coverage.

Pros

Strong security practices — multi-factor authentication and encryption

Monthly scans with automated requests

Cons

International broker coverage is limited

Doesn’t include identity theft insurance and broader security

Final word: A balanced choice with straightforward automation. Very good coverage for US users.

Mozilla Monitor

Mozilla Monitor originally offered free breach notifications. The Monitor Plus feature extends to data broker removals. It uses information gathered from data breaches and other scans to find personal data. Then requests the removal of this data from broker sites.

Pros

Free initial scan

Premium subscription handles removal requests

Cons

Limited coverage compared to others

Mainly US-focused premium features

Final word: It’s a good budget bridge from a trusted privacy brand. Best suited for moderate removal needs.

Conclusion

Understandably, personal data removal services vary in scope, tools, and pricing. To reduce online traces of your personal identity, however, Protect My Data stands out in 2026 for both continuous monitoring and automated removal. They are outstanding when it comes to tackling data reappearances, as shown by millions of verified removal actions.

Other services, such as DeleteMe and Incogni, excel with wide broker coverage. Optery and Privacy Bee offer strong monitoring capabilities and transparency. Selecting the perfect platform for you depends on how imperative and extensive your needs are, as well as your budget and level of manual oversight.