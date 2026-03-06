7 Products To Enhance Your Work Desk Setup

Creating the perfect desk setup isn’t just about what it looks like; it’s about making it comfortable, enhancing your productivity and designing a workspace that supports you throughout the day. Whether you’re working from home or upgrading your office, the right tools can help reduce strain on your body, improve your posture and make your workflow a lot more efficient.

Ergonomic accessories, in particular, can reduce physical discomfort and even boost productivity when used correctly. It could be that your current setup isn’t working for you, or you just want to up the ante with your home or work office. No matter the reason, we’ve put together a guide with 8 products that can really enhance your work desk setup. Keep reading to find out more.

Contour Touch Ergonomic Touchpad

If you spend hours navigating between documents, emails and design tools, the Contour Touch is a game-changing addition to your desk. This iF Design Award 2026-winning product is a centred ergonomic touchpad designed specifically for desktop workstations. Instead of reaching to the side for a traditional mouse, the touchpad sits directly in front of you, allowing your arms to stay in a natural position and reducing shoulder strain.

An Adjustable Monitor Arm

An adjustable monitor arm is an excellent addition to making your work desk set-up more efficient. Unlike traditional monitor stands, a monitor arm attaches to the edge or back of your desk and allows you to easily adjust the height, angle, and distance of your screen. This is very useful for reducing strain on your neck as well as helping your eyes when working for long periods of time. By using an adjustable monitor arm, you will also benefit from creating extra space on your desk. The reason being you are lifting your monitor off the desk, allowing space underneath it to store things, such as notebooks and pens, etc.

An Ergonomic Keyboard

If you have not seen one before, an ergonomic keyboard is very different to a standard one. The main difference is the way it’s designed; an ergonomic keyboard comes in different styles, which are designed to help reduce stress on your wrist when typing. Many models feature a split or curved layout that allows your hands to rest in a more natural position rather than forcing them to angle inward as they do on a traditional keyboard. They are becoming more and more popular, mainly due to the health benefits they bring.

A Laptop Stand

If there is one thing you need on your work desk, it is a laptop stand. Laptop stands offer many benefits, and let’s face it, they make your desk look more appealing too – especially when you get a nicely designed one. When you have a laptop on a stand, you maintain better posture and reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long work sessions. Lifting the laptop off the desk, it also improves airflow around the device, which can help prevent overheating, making it last longer – the costs of laptops can be a lot, so this can save you money!

Desk Task Lighting

If you have ever looked into lighting, then you will know how important it is for various reasons, whether that’s interior design or to help your sight. For your desk setup, having desk lighting can make a big difference to both comfort and productivity.

A good desk lamp provides focused light directly where you need it, making tasks like reading, writing, or working on a computer easier on your eyes. They are extremely affordable and come in many styles, helping you make your desk look stylish. What’s really good about task lighting is that with modern technology, they now come with smart lights, which you can control by your voice or an app on your phone. One bulb can also produce many different colours, helping you set the mood when working.

A Wrist Rest

Something that often goes unnoticed, even though it’s very important to have, is a wrist rest. Many people often cast aside a wrist rest as something they don’t need, yet it can enhance your work desk setup in various ways. A wrist rest is designed to provide support for your wrists while typing or using a mouse, helping to keep them in a more natural and comfortable position. This support can reduce pressure on your wrists and minimise strain during long hours of computer use. They don’t look ugly and, in actual fact, alongside other items, can make your desk look fashionable – if this is something you are trying to achieve. When you work in an office, you may not be fussed at how your desk looks, but this can be the opposite if you work from home a lot and have a desk you use regularly.

A Cable Management System

This isn’t one of the most exciting changes, but it’s a useful one and practical at the same time. Loose cables can quickly make a workspace look messy and disorganised, especially when you have multiple devices like a laptop, monitor, phone charger, and other accessories connected at the same time. By using a cable management system, you can quickly tidy up your desk so that it feels more motivating when it comes to working on it. You may not think this will make a difference, but when you act on it, you will quickly discover it does.

A well-designed desk setup can transform how you work day to day, helping you to get more work done, earn more and feel happier overall. Small upgrades like getting devices such as the Contour Touch, or practical additions like monitor arms and lighting, can really improve your comfort and the productivity of your daily work. By investing in the right accessories such as those above, you create a workspace that not only looks great but also supports your body and workflow, helping you stay focused and comfortable through the day. What are some products that you find help you work smarter? Let us know in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you.