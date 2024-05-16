How Tech Can Make You Smarter

Pexels – CCO Licence

Our smartphones are pretty intelligent, right? They can do everything from switching on our lights to finding us the fastest route to and from the places we need to get to. So, it’s for to wonder if they might be making us dumber, and sure, phones and tech can make us dumber if we let them, but you know what? They can also make us much smarter if we use them right!

That being the case, let’s take a look at a few ways that technology can make us all much smarter right now:

1. Online Crossword Puzzles: Your Brain’s Daily Gym

Let’s jump right in with the classic brain-booster: the crossword puzzle. But forget about your grandpa’s Sunday newspaper puzzle; it’s all about online crossword puzzles now. Websites and apps like The Washington Post or Crosswords with Friends offer daily puzzles that can help improve your verbal prowess and pop culture knowledge, all while you’re sipping your morning coffee. Plus, there’s a certain thrill in seeing your progress chart spike as you crush puzzle after puzzle.

2. Gamify Your Brain Training

Video games have come a long way from the mindless button mashing days. Brain-training games, like those found on platforms such as Lumosity or CogniFit, are designed specifically to enhance cognitive functions, including memory, problem-solving skills, and attention span. They use fun and engaging games that adapt to your skill level. Plus, nothing says you’re a brainiac like beating your high score in a game scientifically designed to make you smarter.

3. Master a New Language with Apps

Parlez-vous Français? No? Well, there’s an app for that. Language learning apps like Duolingo or Babbel can transform your daily commute into a mini language lab. These apps use short, manageable lessons that build up your language skills over time, making it feel more like a game than a classroom exercise. Impress your friends with your new multilingual talents at the next virtual trivia night!

4. Get Lost in Virtual Reality

Virtual reality (VR) isn’t just for exploring new worlds or battling aliens; it can also expand your mind. Educational VR experiences can immerse you in historical events, distant galaxies, or microscopic environments, offering a unique and engaging way to learn about the world around us. It’s like having a field trip from the comfort of your living room, but without the permission slips and packed lunches.

5. Podcasts: Fuel for Your Brain

Think of podcasts as food for your brain. With topics ranging from science and history to self-improvement or even the intricacies of human behavior, podcasts can provide insights and knowledge in an easy-to-digest format. Plus, you can listen while you do other things, like exercising or cleaning—making it a multitasker’s dream!

6. Tap Into the Power of Audiobooks

For those who love reading but can’t find the time to sit down with a good book, audiobooks are the perfect solution. Apps like Audible offer titles from every genre imaginable, read by soothing voices that can make even the driest material fascinating. It’s like being read to by a very smart friend who helps you learn new things and explore complex concepts, all while you’re, say, folding laundry.

7. Use YouTube for More Than Cat Videos

YouTube is a treasure trove of educational content if you can steer clear of the endless stream of cat videos. Channels like CrashCourse, TED-Ed , or Khan Academy offer free tutorials and lectures on just about anything, from quantum physics to philosophy. It’s like going back to school, but you can pause the teacher and take snack breaks whenever you want.

8. Enhance Your Skills with Online Courses

Want to dive deeper? Online learning platforms like Coursera or Udemy offer courses on everything from coding to photography. Whether you’re looking to advance your career or just pick up a new hobby, these courses provide structured learning paths taught by industry experts. Plus, nothing beats the feeling of adding a new certificate to your LinkedIn profile.

Pexels – CCO Licence

9. Stay Current with News Apps

Keeping up with current events can also make you smarter. News apps like Flipboard, Google News, or even Twitter can help you stay informed about the world around you. Customize your feeds to cover topics you’re interested in, and you’ll not only stay up-to-date but also enhance your ability to participate in informed discussions—hello, next family dinner!

10. Play the Wiki Game

Bored? Play the Wiki Game (also known as the Wikipedia race). Start on one seemingly random Wikipedia page, and try to navigate to another by only clicking on links within the articles. It’s a fun and frantic way to learn how seemingly unrelated topics connect, and you’ll pick up tons of trivia along the way.

11. Meditate with Tech

Yes, even meditation can be tech-infused. Meditation apps like Headspace or Calm guide you through mindfulness exercises that not only help reduce stress but also improve your focus and attention to detail. It’s like a spa day for your brain, and we all know even the smartest minds need a break.

12. Explore Interactive E-books

Interactive e-books are not just for kids. They offer a dynamic way to engage with content through embedded videos, links, and quizzes that can enhance your understanding and retention of information. Platforms like Apple Books and Kindle offer a variety of interactive books that cater to both fiction lovers and non-fiction aficionados. Dive into a complex thriller with embedded character backstories or a scientific text with inline experiment videos—it’s reading reimagined.

Mind mapping tools like MindMeister or XMind are really useful for those of us who are looking to boost our brainpower because they enable you to make those complex thoughts swirling through your head visual. That way, you can digest the info you have more easily and make connections that you might not otherwise.

14. Harness AI for Personalized Learning

Everyone is hearing a lot about artificial intelligence right now, and if some people are to be believed, it is going to be the end of civilization as we know it! Well, if you want to be smarter, you should ignore the scaremongers and actively use AI to boost your brainpower. How? Use it like a personal tutor who can answer all of your questions and tech you everything you want to know, in a way that is personal to you.

15. Virtual Study Groups

Social distancing doesn’t have to mean learning in isolation. Tech tools like Zoom or Google Meet can help you create or join virtual study groups. Discuss course materials, prepare for tests, or exchange ideas in a collaborative online setting. It’s a great way to stay connected and motivated while also benefiting from diverse perspectives. Plus, you never have to leave your living room—you can learn and collaborate in your pajamas!

16. Fitness Trackers: Keep Your Body and Mind Sharp

Last, but most definitely not least, don’t forget that a healthy body supports a healthy mind, so the more you work on your physical fitness, the better your brain will ultimately be. Use a fitness tracker to monitor your physical activity and make sure you’re getting enough exercise. Regular physical activity is known to boost cognitive function and improve memory—so you can remember where you put your keys (and maybe even why you walked into the room).

As you can see, technology really can boost your brain parter and help you to be the smartest version of yourself – it isn’t all cat videos and dumb TikToks out there you know!