6 Engrossing Puzzle Adventure Games That’ll Keep You Hooked

Are you looking for a new way to keep yourself entertained? If so, why not use puzzle adventure games to challenge and engage your mind? Puzzle adventures are fun, stimulating ways for players of all ages to test their wits in thrilling environments where they can explore captivating levels and master intoxicating challenges.

With a mix of logic-based puzzles, action-packed sequences, and enticing narratives, these games will hook you in – no matter how long you’ve been playing! In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to six engrossing puzzle adventure games that will keep anyone glued to the screen – from the newest players just starting or experienced gamers looking for extra excitement!

Thought-Provoking Puzzle-Adventures Everyone Should Try

Puzzle and adventure never seemed to go hand in hand, but our list will prove you otherwise! Incorporating puzzle elements into adventure games will give a unique twist to the game while still keeping it exciting.

The Past Within

It’s no secret that adventure games are best played with a friend, which is what The Past Within by Rusty Lake is about. This game doesn’t offer a single-player mode; it’s purely co-op, where two players share clues to solve puzzles! However, both players should have a copy on their own devices to access the game.

Stimulating game features:

Two worlds and two perspectives : One from the past, the other from the future

: One from the past, the other from the future Two different dimensions : 2D and 3D crossover worlds

: 2D and 3D crossover worlds Cross-platform gameplay

Replay the game from other perspectives for the full experience

The game can be played on iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re into mysterious adventure puzzle games, you’ll enjoy The Past Within! It only costs $2.99 at Google Playstore.

Runestone Keeper

Runestone Keeper is a roguelike dungeon-crawling game with many quests and turn-based combats. It brings a new twist to your usual dungeon crawlers by incorporating Minesweeper mechanics and RPG elements. Players must battle enemies and collect rewards in a mysterious dungeon. It’s the best way to play free online Minesweeper games in a pixelated atmosphere.

Exhilarating game features:

Intriguing storyline

The equipment system boasts powerful weapons

A diverse range of monster mixes

Combine Runestone Words for new modes

If you’re a huge fan of old-school, retro graphics, don’t hesitate to play Runestone Keeper on PC today. Explore its free online Minesweeper gameplay and how the developers meticulously incorporated these puzzle elements into the game! If you want to play good old minesweeper though, try sites like Play-Minesweeper.

The Room: Old Sins

Another adventure game with thrilling puzzles is The Room: Old Sins. This fourth installment in the award-winning game series allows you to explore a sinister house full of secrets and hidden objects. Follow clues, solve puzzles, and unravel its mysteries as you open up compartments and discover why it was created.

Engaging game features:

Complex puzzles in the form of a dollhouse

Intuitive design

Incredible tactile experience

Atmospheric background soundtrack

Captivating storyline

You must not miss this installment if you’re a massive fan of The Room series by Fireproof Games. It’s full of surprises, mystery, and mind-bending puzzles that will provide endless hours of entertainment.

Machinarium

Follow the story of a robot exiled to a scrap heap in Machinarium. This point-and-click adventure game provides numerous puzzles and brain teasers the players must solve through an overworld system. Another enjoyable feature of the game is it’s utterly devoid of dialogue. In addition, the storyline itself is illustrated and told through animated sequential images.

Invigorating game features:

Employs a two-tier hint system that progressively gets harder to comprehend

It consists of a walkthrough player can access through mini-games

Help Josef save his girlfriend Berta by solving the complex puzzles

The whole game can be purchased at Google Playstore for $5.99. However, a demo version is available for free, allowing players to preview the game and its features. If you think it’s worth the money after trying the demo version, that’s the time you should purchase the game!

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2 is a sequel to the award-winning puzzle game of the same name. It has the same features and design as the original. However, it’s a standalone game, so you don’t need to play the first Monument Valley to understand the second installment. Get a chance to explore inaccessible buildings and enjoy the same optical illusions that made its predecessor famous!

Follow the story of a mother and child as they learn the secrets of Sacred Geometry. They get to embark on various delightful architecture and solve serpentine puzzles. Manipulate the landscape and become their guide.

Distinctive game features:

Manipulate the environment to solve puzzles

Challenging levels for more experienced players

Brand new chapter: The Lost Forest

Individually crafted puzzles

If you’re a fan of art and everything in between, this puzzle adventure is a must! Discover the eclectic styles Monument Valley 2 offers, and wonder at its breathtaking design. Purchase the game at Google Playstore for $3.99 today!

Human: Fall Flat

We’re ending the list with a light-hearted puzzle game called Human: Fall Flat. The game is set in a floating dreamscape designed for up to four players. It’s a physics-based platformer where players must navigate each level with countless solutions to solve the hilarious puzzles.

Unique game features:

Completely physics-based puzzles, giving you unlimited ways to complete each level!

An unconventional character with its ragdoll physics and no particular skill set

Multiplayer mode for four players to connect and play online

Exciting levels with various themes

If you’re searching for a hilarious game that will keep you entertained for hours, look no further than Human: Fall Flat. Its vibrant community will welcome you with open arms, as you explore the multiple puzzle scenarios presented to you! Get it for $4.99 at Google Playstore today!

Mind-Melting Adventure Games with Puzzle Elements to Get You Hooked

Are you ready to discover the diverse world of puzzle adventure games? Whether you’re an experienced veteran or a newcomer, these games will give you the challenge you’ve been searching for! Each game offers unique stories and scenarios, with enough puzzles to keep your mind running in circles. Play now and see what adventures await you!