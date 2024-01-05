How Much Does a 65-inch TV Weigh?

Investing in a new television for your home, especially one as large as a 65” variant, requires a lot of planning. You have to consider factors like the design of the television, the available space you have in your home, and above all, you need to assess how much the TV would weigh.

Is it sturdy and safe enough to have a 65” TV in your home? This is probably one of the most common questions people have when considering installing a 65” television. To be fair, the weight of a television might not irk your mind, but it should.

This article will look at all the details you need to know about the weight of a 65” television you have to install in your home.

What is the Size of a 65” TV?

This question or subheading might seem like an oxymoron, but hang in there because we have a proper explanation.

When assessing a television’s size, numbers like 65” don’t mean that the television measures 65” in length or height. This is one of the most common mistakes that people make. Instead, when someone says their television measures 65”, it does so diagonally.

Let us give you an example for better understanding. The Samsung Q90 is a 65” television. However, when you whip out a measuring tape to measure the length and height (breadth) of the television, it measures 56.6” x 31.85”. This shows that the television is nowhere near 65” like it claims.

However, when you measure the television from one corner to the other, it measures 65”, meaning that the TV’s “viewing space” is 65”.

What is the Average Weight of a 65” Television?

Now that you know the basics of a 65” television, let us move on to the actual crux of the article – The weight of the television.

If we had to consider the average weight, comparing all the leading brands and models of 65” televisions in the market, the weight is around 45 pounds, which is roughly 20.4 kg.

However, with the advancements in technology and people looking for products that are lighter and more portable, there are a few 65” televisions that weigh as little as 30 pounds too. Now when you are purchasing a 65” television, there are three weighing factors that you have to consider and prioritize.

These include:

The weight of the television without the stand

The weight of the television with the stand

Shipping weight of the TV (consists of the packing materials, accessories, etc.)

If the television you buy doesn’t come with its mount, chances are you’d have to install it yourself. In that case, being mindful of the television’s weight is integral. You have to ensure that you are buying a television with a weight that will sustain the weight of the television you are purchasing.

For example, if the television weighs 50 pounds but the maximum weight limit of the mount is 40 pounds, they won’t be compatible. Even if you install the 65” TV, there remains a risk of it breaking down and leading to a crash on the floor.

What are the Weights of the Common 65” Televisions Available in the Market?

When making a new TV purchase, having a list to compare always comes in handy. If you are considering buying a Samsung TV, knowing how much the LG one weighs allows you to assess your pros and cons before finalizing the purchase.

We have assorted a list of the top 65” TVs available in the market and then listed them for you here.

Television Model Weight TCL Class 4-Series TV 30.9 pounds Toshiba C350 Series TV 36.2 pounds Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 42.5 pounds Samsung AU8000 Series TV 46.1 pounds Hisense A6 Series TV 36.4 pounds LG UQ9000 Series TV 47.4 pounds Sony X85K Series TV 48.5 pounds

So, if you are particularly looking for a television that’s lightweight and perfect for the mount installed in your home, the TCL Class 4-series television is the ideal choice.

Do I Need to Buy a Mount Based on the Weight of the Television?

Well, yes.

The mount’s maximum weight capacity is the reference you need to follow when buying a television. Ideally, the TV can be lighter than the mount’s maximum weight, but it can’t and shouldn’t be the other way around.

If the television weighs more than what the mount can sustain, it will lead to an accident in the future. What we’d recommend you do is start by buying the television. Most of these should come with a mount inside the package. However, if it doesn’t, you can use the TV’s weight as a reference point and then use that to buy the mount for it.

Besides the weight of the mount, you also need to consider other factors like the design of the mount, compatibility factors, etc. Most of this information will be mentioned in the instruction or user manual, so keep that in check.

Is A Lot of Weight Different Between 65” TV and other Size Televisions?

Now that you are set on buying the 65” television, you can’t seem to stop with the comparison. Will it be better to buy a more minor, much lighter television?

To clarify your doubts, we have also sorted the average weight of other size televisions. Here’s a breakdown:

Size of the Television (inches) Average Weight (pounds) 32 10-15 50 20-30 55 30-40 60 35-45 65 40-50 70 55-65 75 65-75 80 90-100

Depending on your wall mount or the wall’s strength that you will mount the television on, you can make the purchase accordingly.

What is the Field View of a 65” Television?

A TV’s field of view (FOV) refers to the extent of the observable world that can be seen at any given moment on the screen. It is typically measured diagonally and is expressed in degrees. The size and aspect ratio of the TV screen influences the field of view.

One factor that heavily influences the FOV of a TV is the distance between the TV and you. For example, if you are closer to the television, the FOV increases and vice versa.

The ideal field of view for comfortable viewing pleasure is 30-40 degrees. It could be more, depending on your space in the room where the television is installed.

Is it Possible to Mount a 65” TV in a 55” TV’s Mount?

While it might seem impossible to fit a 65” TV in a 55” mount, that is not necessarily the case. In most situations, you will realize that it comes down to the mount’s compatibility, design, and capacity.

However, the question is, “Should you do it?” We’d recommend you don’t. Your 65” television is expensive, so taking a risk with a 55” mount is not worth it. When you aren’t respecting the weight capacity and range, you are risking a potential accident and irreparable damage down the line.

Is It Ideal to Place a 65” TV Close to the Sofa in the Living Room?

Maintaining a standard distance between the television and the sofa is crucial. You want to ensure a safe distance between you and the TV, especially if you don’t want to strain your eyes excessively.

In most cases, this is where people need to improve. If you don’t respect the standard distance, it will tire your eyes, leading to redness and dryness in the long run, which is the last thing you want.

The ideal distance between the two should be in a way that doesn’t make you squint or irritate your eyes. Having the television too close can also lead to headaches and discomfort.

Conclusion

The weight of a 65” television will vary from one model to the other. However, when you are considering making that switch and upgrade, there are several factors that you have to keep in mind. For example, you must ensure that the installation mount is of the best quality. You have to ensure that you are focusing on checking the compatibility. Overall, it is all about conducting thorough research and analyzing what you think would be the best option for you and your home.