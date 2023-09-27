5 Underrated Uses of a VPN Connection You Didn’t Know

We currently live in a world that’s severely dependent on the internet not just for information sourcing but also for other purposes, including staying connected to loved ones, grabbing lucrative opportunities, and indulging in fun and entertainment.

However, with the heavy use of VPNs comes the question of internet safety. This is where you need to familiarize yourself with what is a VPN connection and how you can make the most out of it.

This article will explore some of the underrated uses of a VPN connection that you probably didn’t know much about.

1. Make Public Wi-Fi Usage Safer

We have heard about public Wi-Fi connections and how they can be a way for hackers to access your data. This is much more common than you think, and a VPN connection can help you mitigate that risk.

When you unknowingly connect to a public Wi-Fi that isn’t encrypted or has been hacked into, it can lead to complications, including issues exposing your browsing history. VPN reduces the risks of malware attacks and similar complications by encrypting your internet connection.

2. Accessing Websites When Travelling Internationally

In some countries, the websites you usually access in your home country might be available elsewhere than yours. What happens in such cases? This is where a VPN connection comes into play.

Using a VPN, you can change your location and set it to your home country so you can easily access your desired content, be it a streaming platform or a website exclusive to that specific country.

3. Save Money While Shopping

Few users know this hidden trick about a VPN, but it can save you significant money when shopping online. Now, you must be wondering, “How does that happen?” Several online e-commerce websites switch up their prices depending on the IP address you are accessing the website from.

For example, the price shown for the German audience might be less than that shown for the Swedish audience. A VPN connection allows you to customize the IP address location for a better price and deal.

4. Save Money on Tickets

When talking about tickets, it includes them all. You can save money multiple times, from flight tickets to hotel bookings. This involves the power of different currencies and points of sale.

We think switching to incognito mode or clearing the browsing history can help us secure a good deal, but while that is true, it won’t fetch you the best deal on these tickets. Using a VPN connection will.

5. Download Files Faster

We are all aware of the concept of peer-to-peer file sharing, and if you are stuck with slower download speeds on your standard network, be assured that a VPN connection can help you navigate that issue pretty seamlessly.

Since internet service providers aren’t the biggest fans of P2P file transfer, they often slow down the downloading speed, which you can bypass with a VPN.

Conclusion

VPNs are versatile and allow you to browse the web securely. If you have been wondering how to get started with using a VPN or have been wondering about its benefits, you have come to the right place. We hope these underrated uses give you a fairer understanding of how good VPN services are.