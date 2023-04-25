5 Tips to Increase Productivity in the Workplace

If a workplace is unproductive then it means that the company will be unprofitable. Productivity is required for any company looking to scale and dominate its respective industry. Productive employees are happy and promote growth of companies. Unproductive employees, on the other hand, cannot accomplish their goals and objectives.

Here are 5 effective tips for boosting workplace productivity:

I. Eliminate Useless Meetings

Managers may be crippling employees with meetings despite having the best of intentions. The fact that communication and cooperation are necessary ingredients for the success of a company isn’t in question, but meetings are not necessarily the best way to get things done.

Everybody has been in a meeting where time was wasted, but nothing was accomplished. In fact, 91% of employees report daydreaming. Up to 39% have reported dozing off during meetings, and close to 50% of employees report that meetings are the leading time waster in their workday.

How can the problem of useless meetings in the workplace be addressed? It’s simple. Meetings must never be a rant or a lecture. Instead, it should be a way for team members to brainstorm and come up with a game plan that’s to be executed to achieve their objectives and goals.

To ensure that meetings are efficient and don’t waste valuable time, only the people that truly should be there should be invited. If large data reports have to be shared with the whole company, that information should be sent via email. Keep in mind that meetings are not always necessary.

II. Delegate

Teaching managers how to delegate is one of the ways to increase productivity significantly. It’s true that managers can sometimes find it easier to accomplish tasks on their own, but they have been hired to manage and make strategic decisions. Learning to delegate helps leadership end micromanagement.

Managers that delegate are able to give employees a sense of autonomy that in turn helps employees feel more involved and empowered. Delegating responsibility helps develop trust and also allows everyone to focus on their individual responsibilities and strengths.

III. Leverage Modern Technology

Employees will find it difficult to feel innovative if they are using technology that’s over a decade behind the times. In most instances, old technology no longer gets the job done. Companies can boost productivity by using modern software solutions that help them with everything from email marketing, to paid ads to project management to ensuring a healthy work environment.

Air conditioning, heating and lighting are the most common culprits for affecting a work environment. What companies often fail to recognize is that poor air quality can have a negative effect on staff. Indoor air quality monitoring will ensure that the work environment is at an optimum level.

IV. Organized Workflow

A system in place to track employee workloads and responsibilities can help save a lot of time and money. Productivity is often hampered if managers are not aware of what their employees are capable of handling and what each employee is working on. Workflow organization ensures that all members of the team are on the same page and operate cohesively.

V. Reward and Recognize

Nobody wants to put in their best effort if they will not be compensated for their hard work. Company decision makers should know exactly what motivates their employees.

If employees are motivated by team dinners once they hit milestones in a project, then team dinners should be used. Similarly, if employees are motivated by paid leave on a quarterly basis, then companies should make it happen.

Companies that understand and apply the concept described above will enjoy positive reviews.