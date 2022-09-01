5 Efficient Employee Training Methods For Workplace Training

In order to foster a contented, productive team, managers must offer chances for additional training and professional development. Unfortunately, a lot of workers and managers disregard training as uninteresting or superfluous.

Yes, staff training can be tedious, but only if improper training methods are used for the topic or problem you’re trying to solve. It is possible to guarantee that your employees receive the information they require in the format that is most appropriate by matching the sorts of employee training to their demands.

A learning management system can make it even simpler to use both offline and online training techniques. Even in-person seminars can be organized together in one location using an LMS, which can also keep track of progress. Additionally, learning management systems give L&D teams the ability to assess the effectiveness of various training programs by quickly calculating the return on training investment.

The following are the top 5 employee training techniques to keep in mind.

1. Online Training

Online training (also called eLearning) has emerged as one of the most popular ways of employee training, especially in the post-pandemic era where many employees work remotely and are unable to attend in-person sessions. Using their own learning requirements and styles, employees can take classes online while relaxing in their own homes or while on the road using a smartphone.

To keep participants interested and enhance knowledge retention, online courses incorporate gamification, quizzes, interactive games, and activities. Additionally, some aspects of online training can be automated, reducing administrative costs and the necessity for the teacher to be actively involved in the training at all times.

2. On-The-Job Training

With this type of training, staff members take part in practical tasks related to their current or future jobs while simultaneously actively learning. For this reason, on-the-job training is one of the best training techniques for succession planning.

Because trainees are plunged into the deep end, this kind of training can lead to rapid learning. However, it should be noted that due to the frequent feedback needed, this experience may be a touch too stressful for some employees, in addition to being quite time-consuming.

3. Classroom-Based Training

Classroom learning takes place over one or more days in a physical location on- or off-site, typically under the direction of a trained facilitator. During this type of training, a series of presentation slides and tasks, such as case study evaluations or information on workplace policy concerns are completed by groups of employees.

A benefit of classroom-based training is that many employees can simultaneously learn large amounts of information. The drawbacks are unfortunately numerous. For example, this training approach is expensive due to the need for rented facilities and travel and food expenses. Additionally, many employees dislike this method of training because they find it boring.

4. Job Shadowing

This type of training allows employees to obtain knowledge about their respective fields of work by following and seeing other experts performing a variety of job functions. Job shadowing is also used to give less experienced people the chance to work with more experienced professionals so they can learn from those who already have mastered such abilities.

Improved communication between departments, ongoing professional growth for employees, and the formation of strong bonds between recent hires and seasoned workers are just a few advantages of this kind of training. Employees can explore many prospective career alternatives for themselves through job shadowing. On the other hand, it is a great opportunity for the individual being observed to share their experiences with other team members.

5. Role-playing

This method involves the learner and the instructor playing out hypothetical workplace events. As it gives them practice in dealing with challenging situations with consumers, this technique works best for staff members whose jobs include direct client or customer connection.

Role-playing for related scenarios increases employee engagement, motivates them to use problem-solving and critical thinking skills when needed, helps them be ready for challenging work situations, and enhances their abilities to deal with customers.

Like any training technique, it does have some drawbacks. For example, it takes up more of an employee’s time, which reduces productivity, and it is sometimes superfluous for uncomplicated, simple topics. Role-playing situations are not pleasant for everyone, which can have an impact on performance.

Conclusion

Nowadays, employee training is rarely a one-off event. Companies must constantly improve the abilities of their employees and promote workplace learning if they want to survive and prosper. So, several training approaches will typically be helpful at some point during the learning process.

Your training program has a strong chance of contributing to the development of your team in the way you intend, provided you choose methods for the appropriate goal, audience, and budget.