Image by Yerson Retamal from Pixabay

Online learning in the safety training industry has been around for a while, but COVID-19 has led to the rapid growth of online safety training. This is because employers have to find alternatives to physical training to keep renewing their safety training programs. The ideal online training safety course should be tailored to meet the OSHA guidelines. Here’s how online learning platforms are revolutionizing the safety training industry.

Easy access to training programs

Unlike classroom training, online platforms offer easy and fast access to safety training programs where you can set up an account and start learning right away. You don’t need to commute or schedule appointments with the training centers. Easy access shouldn’t compromise how online learning platforms are revolutionizing the safety training industry; the online training should be supplemented by an opportunity for trainees to get sufficient hands-on experience and ensure quality, testing, and reporting for each topic and the final test to ascertain employees’ preparedness for workplace safety.

Expansion of safety training

Online platforms have made it possible for the safety training industry to reach a wider group of learners with fewer resources, making it cost-effective. However, for online training to be a valuable alternative to one-on-one training, the reskilling and upskilling sessions should be high quality to ensure productivity gains for an organization and sustainable employment for the employees and job seekers.

Broadened range of online courses

The broadening of the safety training courses makes learning more inclusive. Online platforms offer the safety training industry an opportunity to create more courses and merge similar ones to ensure inclusivity. The creation of more courses should be done per OHS requirements and regulations. Compared to face-face training, online platforms have made it possible for the safety training industry to create relevant tailored courses that perfectly fit an employee’s skills set, responsibilities, and job context.

Development of effective testing methods and certifications

Effective testing methods and certifications ensure that online security employee training is valuable in the job market. Tests and assessments are an essential part of online training as they help consolidate and measure the effectiveness of an online security course. The training centers offer certifications and credentials to guarantee recognition and value of the online courses to an employee and their company.

Online platforms allow for training tracking metrics

Unlike physical training, the safety training industry can track the training metrics to determine the effectiveness of their courses. This is aimed at helping them pinpoint areas of their training courses that need improvement to meet the industry requirements. It also helps them improve the training design for better trainee safety decisions.

They enhance flexible self-paced scheduling

Most trainees prefer learning at their own pace, and online platforms have made it possible for the safety training industry to cater to that. Employees can access the training at any time of their choosing and learn at a good pace. This allows them to get the most out of a training program, improving workplace security.

Endnote

Technology has positively impacted most industries, enhancing operation, visibility, and business improvement. This article shows how online platforms have revolutionized the safety training industry.