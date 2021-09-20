How To Choose The Perfect Penetration Testing Company For You

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay



Every business is looking for a way to strengthen its security and penetration testing can be the answer. Penetration testing, also known as pentesting, is an application-level penetration test. It helps in testing your organization’s defenses against hackers by simulating an attack. There are many different services available from penetration testing companies such as vulnerability assessment, cyber audits, and more. However, not all penetration tests are the same. You really need to take some time to evaluate which penetration testing solution provider will best fit your needs before making any decisions.

Every penetration testing company is different. However, they all have the same goal in mind, to find vulnerabilities within your network and fix them. Knowing which penetration testing company is right for you takes some research. But it will be well worth it when you do not fall victim to a cyberattack or lose valuable data due to an unpatched vulnerability on your system.

What is Penetration Testing?

Penetration testing – also known as pentesting, is an application-level penetration test that tests your organization’s defenses against hackers by simulating a cracker and mimicking real-world attack techniques to identify vulnerabilities on your system. The penetration tester will use the same tools and methods that hackers use in actual cyberattacks. This way, you know where your weaknesses lie and which areas need the most attention.

When should you hire a penetration testing company?

Penetration testing should be conducted regularly to ensure that the penetration tester is up-to-date with current security policies and products. Penetration tests can also be used as a check after you have made any updates or changes within your network such as installing new software, adding users, etc.

Why hire a penetration testing company?

The main reason why you should hire a penetration testing company is so they can identify vulnerabilities on your system before hackers do so you can fix any issues before it’s too late. You need penetration testers who can identify vulnerabilities and penetration testing experts that you feel confident in working with on a daily basis to protect your network from hackers.

Penetration tests should be conducted regularly (quarterly, semi-annually, or annually) not just for an audit of the business model. They can identify which vulnerabilities were fixed and show if there is any new activity seen on your network.

Penetration tests should be conducted with the same team. It should not be switched out every time it’s done. You have to ensure consistency in results and evaluation of vulnerabilities.

Penetration testing companies offer clear communication with you. They will also be flexible in scheduling to fit into your already busy schedule.

Things to look for in a penetration testing company

Before you choose a penetration testing company, here are a few things you need to keep in mind:

1) Certification



All penetration testers must have industry certifications such as CREST (Computer Resilience Evaluation Standard Tool), EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker certification, CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), and/or CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), etc.

Apart from this, penetration testers should have expertise in your industry or specific business model.

2) Communication

Clear communication with your penetration tester during every step of the process so there are no surprises along the way. The pen tester should educate you about what’s going on throughout each stage of penetration testing. They should also answer any questions in terms of why something may be happening instead of blindly moving forward without considering consequences.

3) Flexibility

A penetration test should be tailored to your organization and business model. It should not just be based on an automated product or service that they offer. Penetration testing companies should be able to offer you a test that is specifically tailored to your needs. This includes flexibility in terms of scheduling, customer service, penetration testing cost, communication with customers or clients throughout the penetration testing process, as well as offering different payment plans for their services. Make sure they are willing to go above and beyond what’s expected from them so there aren’t any surprises along the way.

4) Reports

After conducting a penetration test, the company should provide a well-written analysis in the form of a report. Pentesting reports that are easy to read and understand. penetration testing reports that explain how they reached their conclusions so you can actually implement them into your business model.

Final Thoughts

Penetration testing is a powerful way to determine the vulnerabilities of your infrastructure. It’s important to make sure that the penetration testing company you choose has all of the necessary certifications and qualifications. This will help ensure they can do a thorough job on your behalf without any potential red flags cropping up. After all, they are going to be doing something very hands-on with your computer network or system–you want them to know what they’re doing. Remember, this is one of those things where it pays to be picky!