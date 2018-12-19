7 Fundamental Features Of Corporate LMS

Image Source

Learning Management Systems (LMS) are online learning software that can be used by corporates to train their employees. LMS software has many benefits that make corporate training much more effective and easier.

While making your LMS vendor selection, there are 7 fundamental features that your corporate LMS must have.

Accessibility

A corporate LMS should be accessible anywhere, at any time. This feature enables corporates to impart training anytime they want and not worry about coordinating time and dates like that in in-person training. Accessibility allows a trainee to access the training material at their own convenience and also allows them to revisit the lessons and courses in case they are faced with a challenge and want to read up on something again.

This feature also helps global organizations save cost on travel for training purposes because now trainees can be trained in their respective locations via the LMS software.

Integration Ability

A good corporate LMS should be able to integrate well with other corporate systems like HRIS and others. Whatever data you store in your LMS system should be able to get synced with other systems that your company uses. This saves the work of dual entry and removes the scope of error when data needs to be entered again and again in different systems.

Progress Tracking

A corporate LMS should be able to track the progress of the trainee and send progress reports and records to the management for further evaluation. This will help the management keep a track of the progress of all their trainees on a single platform and help them identify good talent. Depending on the kind of feedback that the management receives, they can intervene and help out or give detailed feedback to a particular trainee.

E-Commerce

Corporate LMS software has an e-commerce feature which allows corporates to sell their courses online to other communities if they feel that their courses are really good and can benefit more corporates and communities. This feature allows the corporates to sell the courses at their choice of price with permissions and also look for potential hires who might be taking this course.

Multimedia Features

A corporate LMS will be able to process and show multimedia files and training material to trainees. Files like images, powerpoint presentations, audios, videos etc. should all be able to work on a corporate LMS. Trainees should be easily able to access and use these files. This feature provides the management with the flexibility of uploading different kinds of learning material, be it audio files, documents, videos etc. for the benefit of the trainees.

Corporate and Brand Identity

Corporates can personalize their LMS platforms and admins with their own logos and mottos to give a more professional look to their LMS software. Every corporate would like it if an LMS conveyed their company’s identity and brand and this is now possible with LMS software.

Trainee and User Feedback

For an LMS to work successfully and effectively, trainee and user feedback are very important. A corporate LMS allows the trainees and the users to give feedback on the training programs. This will help corporates improve their training programs to deliver more effective and improved lessons which will benefit their employees and trainees more.

Conclusion

LMS software adds a lot of value to the training programs that corporates run. It makes the training easier, more effective and accessible. Corporates can save on a lot of their training budgets and invest this money elsewhere. Due to high costs of training, a lot of companies avoid training their employees which results in low work productivity, but now with LMS software, training budgets will not be an issue and employees will be able to produce higher work productivity.