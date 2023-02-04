Factors to Consider When Choosing an Underground Storage Tank Removal Company

SOURCE: https://www.pexels.com/photo/city-road-landscape-sky-10262730/

Removing underground storage tanks (USTs) is a complex and often hazardous process, so hiring the right company is essential. Not only does this ensure your property is safe from any potential environmental hazards, but it also ensures that you are not exposing yourself to legal liabilities. Choosing the right company can be challenging, so here are some factors to consider when making your decision.

Reputation

Check customer reviews online and ask for references from past customers to get an insight into the quality of their work. You can also contact your local environmental agency or department of natural resources for information on any companies you are considering. It is also worth considering if the company is registered with any professional associations or bodies, as this can provide additional assurance that they can be trusted to carry out quality work.

When researching a potential company, ask about their experience with UST removal and any other relevant services they may provide. It is also crucial to check if the company has the necessary certifications and licenses, as this is often a legal requirement for working on underground storage tanks.

Affordability

The cost of USTs removal can vary dramatically from company to company, so research and compare prices to get the best deal. It is also important to consider the cost of disposal for any hazardous materials associated with the UST. Although some companies may offer discounts or additional services at a lower cost, do your due diligence and read through all contracts carefully before signing anything. Get multiple quotes from different companies to determine which offers the best value for your money. Ensure you understand what services are included in your quote and what additional costs may be incurred.

Experience

Companies with more experience are likely better equipped to handle any potential problems that may arise during the process. They should also have a good understanding of all relevant laws and regulations and be able to provide advice on the best way to go about the removal process.

Look for a company that specializes in underground storage tank removal and has an experienced team of professionals who can handle the job. Ask for evidence of their qualifications and any relevant experience they have, such as working with hazardous materials or dealing with specific types of underground storage tanks.

Safety Standards

Safety should always be a top priority when dealing with USTs, so choose a company that follows best practices for safety and security. Ask what safety procedures they have and if they adhere to specific standards or regulations. You can also inquire about insurance coverage, as this will help protect you in case of an accident or injury during the removal process.

It is also essential to ensure the company is adequately equipped with all necessary safety equipment, such as respirators, protective clothing, and other tools specific to UST removal. Take the time to double-check that all equipment is in good working order before any work begins. Ensure that whatever contractor you hire adheres strictly to all safety regulations and codes set forth by local authorities.

When looking for a reliable and trustworthy contractor for UST removal, it is important to do your research and ask the right questions. Compare prices, consider reputation and experience, check safety standards, and make sure that any company you hire is properly licensed and insured. With these five factors in mind, you’ll be able to find a contractor who meets your needs and provides professional services.