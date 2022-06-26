4 Tips for the Ideal Holiday in your Own Country

Most people love traveling to faraway countries, seeing new sights, enjoying different cultures and eating delicious foreign foods. But due to COVID-19 traveling wasn’t that easy any more. And even though the world is (almost) opened up and back to normal, more and more people are enjoying a nice holiday in their own country. There’s a big chance there still is loads to see and discover, that you’ve never seen or done before. In this article, we give you 4 tips to plan the ideal holiday… in your own country!

Photo by Porapak Apichodilok

From citizen to tourist

Do you know how many museums there are in your city? Or in the big city closeby? And have you ever visited them? If you’ve lived somewhere for a long time, there’s a big chance that you’ll have to admit that the answer is no. Many people have barely discovered their environment in the cultural sense. That’s why it’s a good idea to look up tourist guides for your city or one of the cities in your area. Why don’t you plan a citytrip with a nice hotel room, a museum visit and a visit to the top rated restaurants? Maybe there’s even a boat tour or a walking tour you always considered to be ‘touristic’ that’s really fun! Push away the shame and enjoy being a tourist in your own country.

Go camping or book a cabin at a holiday park for your family

Talking about holiday parks: these parks are so much fun for young and old. They often offer a range of facilities and are also often located near lakes and gorgeous woods. You can for instance rent a cabin, or opt to go camping with the whole family just like when you were a kid. Just imagine: you rent a van (Dutch: personenbus huren), for instance a really big one for 9 people (Dutch: 9 persoons bus huren) and you fill up the van with your favorite people, a big tent and lots of board games.

Go for a spa holiday

Everyone knows the Szechenyi Baths in Budapest are a lovely destination to relax. Or that the Secret Lagoon in Iceland is a spa experience you’ll never forget. But it’s also possible to enjoy a lovely spa holiday a bit closer to home. You can opt for a spa hotel, so you enjoy a few days away from home while you can relax your muscles and your mind in a spa bath, sauna or solarium. Or if you don’t need the whole experience, you can also google if there are any AirBnb’s or hotels that offer a private bubble bath. Often holiday parks offer these arrangements. Believe us: it’s lovely to relax in hot, bubbling water after a long day!

Visit nature reserves or the coast

Do you like hiking? Or do you just want to clear your head? Every country has several nature parks that are well worth admiring. Grab your hiking boots, take a bag of supplies and get off the couch! Go on a picnic along the coast, or get a breath of fresh air.

Enjoy your holiday back home! We hope you have an incredible time and learn a few new things about your area.