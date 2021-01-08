Being a hot tub owner is something many of us love and enjoy. As well as being a great place to relax and unwind alone or with your partner, a hot tub can be a fantastic addition to any party throughout the year. Finding ways to improve your hot tub sessions is recommended, especially if you want to adapt your spa feature to your needs and lifestyle, or to help you find more ways to get more use out of it. For some inspiration, today, we will be taking a look at 5 gadgets that you should get for your hot tub.

Image by Pezibear from Pixabay

Hot Tub Automation

Spending time in your hot tub should be as easy and stress-free as it possibly can be. With hot tub automation, you could control your hot tub entirely remotely using your smartphone. All you need to do is download this app. It will allow you to adjust your tub’s key settings, such as the temperature and energy efficiency during your absence. You can even get maintenance alerts.

Inflatable Spa Bar

Once you start soaking in the hot tub on your own or with your friends, as the host, you have the responsibility of volunteering yourself to fetch the drinks and snacks. With an inflatable spa bar, you won’t have to. They are perfectly sectioned to hold all of your drinks, snacks, and even an ice bucket in your hot tub. All you need to do is inflate it, then either let it float in the tub or attach it to the side.

Quality Sound System

If you think that water and electrical gadgets don’t work well together, then you should think again. Spa stereo systems now exist, which enable you to listen to your favourite music while relaxing or socialising in your hot tub. There are many different waterproof speakers available that offer brilliant safety and sound quality. If you already own a hot tub, then installing a quality sound system is a must.

Underwater LED Lights

Underwater LED lights are a great way to illuminate and bring magic to the evenings spent in your hot tub. They can be controlled from your phone or can change automatically to the rhythm of the music. To save you the hassle of installation, many new hot tubs have upgradable lighting and stereo systems, plus more. For more information, follow this link to see what this hot tub company has to offer.

Hot Tub Steps

Hot tub steps are one of the simplest and easiest upgrades you can add to your outdoor spa. This is especially important if safety is a concern. Hot tub steps are available in a number of different styles and colours that offer grip and support as you enter and exit the hot tub. Some even light the way. There is no special installation required, so anyone can purchase and install this useful safety addition.

Investing in these gadgets will help to maximise enjoyment for you, your family, and your friends and will help you to get the most out of your luxury hot tub experience.