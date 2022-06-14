What is cPanel VPS Hosting: Pros and Cons

When you choose a VPS solution for your web presence, there are many components of it, adjusting which will affect the final result you get: the capacities of the VPS, location, the operating system, and the control panel. One of the most popular control panels for web hosting is cPanel, so today we want to talk about it, its pros and cons.

What is cPanel

cPanel is a control panel for Linux based servers, both VPS and dedicated servers. It is one of the tools that allow you to administer your server as you see fit and in a more convenient way. It is used with WHM (Web Hosting Manager) that is responsible for the more general, deeper administration of your server, including the creation of cPanel accounts, while the latter permits you to perform more particular, everyday tasks, which include monitoring the site activity, checking for and installing updates, mailing. Theoretically, all of them could be performed without a control panel as well, but it would require a whole team, while cPanel simplifies them to the scale of a single user with not too much technical expertise. This is provided first and foremost by a convenient graphic interface together with a set of tools for site management automatization.

Pros of cPanel

Let’s have a closer look at the pros cPanel will offer to your server.

GUI or Graphical User Interface is the element of any software that opens it to a broad audience of users. You can access it through your browser and it will allow you to perform a whole bunch of server management operations quickly and easily.

DNS management. With cPanel you can easily configure the DNS records for different domain names.

Compatibility. cPanel is compatible with all popular browsers as well as with most apps you are likely to use when managing your server.

Database management. Using cPanel greatly simplifies database management.

Email management. Another important aspect of server management is emailing. cPanel provides you with a convenient browser-based email client. This one permits you to create numerous webmail addresses that correspond to the name of your site. It’s a very important feature in order for your mails to be recognized, as you won’t use a public mailing service to send corporate mails, will you?

File management. cPanel is also provided with a convenient file management system, which will let you flexibly upload, download, and modify the files on your server according to your needs, with a handy interface and drag and drop function.

Capacity management. cPanel allows you to monitor all the resources that are at your disposal, enabling you to know everything about the current state of your server. So, if you are having any trouble with the performance of your website, this feature will let you know what is wrong quickly and easily.

As for cons of cPanel, we have the following:

Software incompatibility. Although cPanel is compatible with diverse software, there are still many software solutions that don’t work together with cPanel.

Interface. Some users will like the graphic interface of cPanel and some will not. More experienced users are often more used to using the command line. Thus, this category of users might find the graphic interface of cPanel redundant and unnecessary.

Closed source. cPanel is a closed code software. This makes it less customizable for users that are used to dealing with Linux and its distributions and know how to benefit from open-source software.

Cost. You should keep in mind that cPanel is not a free app. So, you should consider whether it’s the most optimal solution for your business or if you would rather invest your money in something else.

Security. cPanel is accessed via the browser. That’s why it may be easier to hack it for potential hackers. Also, the two-factor authentication method that is used in cPanel is more vulnerable to brute force attacks. Two protect your data and your VPS, you should always check whether your cPanel is up-to-date.

Risk of data loss or corruption. If there is something wrong with your hard drive, you might lose your data during major updates, because cPanel will overwrite the settings and data.

Now, we’ve gone through some of the most remarkable pros and cons of cPanel. As you have seen, cPanel is a multifunctional instrument that will make the administration of the server easier for most users. However, it still has some disadvantages, as it is rather costly and not universal. Some users will find it also not the handiest tool. But anyway, if you think that cPanel is the optimal cPanel for you or you want to learn more about the options available, make sure to check cPanel VPS Hostzealot. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day!