5 Trends in the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is evolving and innovating at an unprecedented rate. New technologies, such as autonomous vehicles and shared mobility services, are disrupting the traditional manufacturing model of building cars in a factory and then distributing them to dealerships. Here are the top five trends you will likely see in the automotive industry today.

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are one of the top trends in the automotive industry, and every leading car shipping company is investing in self-driving cars.

The latest technology will bring several benefits such as safety, comfort, and increased productivity thanks to high-tech infotainment systems. However, there are also several adverse effects of this innovation, like increased road congestion because people would prefer to use their autonomous car for traveling instead of public transportation and eliminate employment in the taxi industry.

Shared Mobility

The trend towards shared mobility is growing year by year and has become one of the most important factors influencing consumers’ preferences when choosing a vehicle. The market research shows that over 70% of people are using Uber in a couple of cities, and this number is going to grow in the next few years.

Although there are some adverse effects related to shared mobility, such as increased traffic jams or missing out on opportunities for car manufacturers to sell new cars since people prefer leasing them from sharing companies instead of buying their vehicle, it can bring many benefits like the elimination of the need for parking spaces, less pollution, and traffic congestion.

Electrification

Electric vehicles are one of the most critical trends in the automotive industry, and it is estimated that they will account for more than a third of all new car sales by 2030.

The benefits of electric cars are manifold: they have zero emissions, so they are good for the environment. They are cheaper to operate and maintain than traditional petrol or diesel cars and have a longer lifespan.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is one of the most critical trends in many industries, and the automotive industry is not an exception. The latest AI technology can be used in various areas, such as self-driving cars, which are essential innovations on this list, or even for more simple tasks like automatically reprogramming traffic lights to react faster when there’s a high volume of vehicles.

Connectivity

The trend towards connectivity is one of the most important in the automotive industry, and it is estimated that by 2025 almost all new cars will be connected.

The benefits of connectivity are manifold: it enables car manufacturers to collect data about how their vehicles are being used which can help with product development; it allows drivers to access a wide range of services that can improve their experience when they are on the road; it enables car manufacturers to implement driverless technology.

Conclusion

The automotive industry is one of the most innovative industries globally. With five critical trends like self-driving, shared mobility, electrification, artificial intelligence, and connectivity lining up this year, many more innovations will come in the next few years.

These trends are crucial for car manufacturers and drivers, as they will change the way cars are used and transportation in general.