5 Ways You Can Keep Your Home’s Air Clean

Part of the joy of spring cleaning is being able to open up the windows, letting in fresh air. But how can you keep your indoor air fresh when the weather outside isn’t permitting? There are several ways maintain clean, fresh indoor air without opening the windows. For example, you can install a mechanical ventilator in your HVAC system, which will bring in fresh air from outside and filter it through the HVAC system. You can then appreciate fresh, filtered air flowing throughout your home without opening windows. You can also install an air purifier using either UV or photohydroionization to improve your home’s indoor air quality.